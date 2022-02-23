Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Satellite Images Show New Military Deployment & Build-up At Border

Escalating the possibility of a larger conflict in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, the Vladimir Putin-led military reportedly amassed further equipment and troops along the eastern border of Ukraine. The military advancement adds to the intimation by Putin wherein a decree has been signed recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Notably, US President Joe Biden questioned the Kremlin's power to bifurcate two nations, violating norms of international orders and law, ordering financial sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs.

"Who in the Lord’s name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbours? This is a flagrant violation of international law and it demands a firm response from the international community," Biden had said during The White House's press briefing.

As per the latest satellite images, Russian troops have already encroached into and are stationed at Ukraine's eastern region and closer to the newly-formed autonomous States, namely- Donetsk and Luhansk. As per the images released by AP, extensive military vehicles and Russian convoys, personal heavy carriers with ammunition were recorded along the Soloti area.

As per reports, by February 18 almost a dozen of Su-25 ground attack aircraft was visible at Luninets with a notable chunk of helicopters, military equipment and drone unit were also installed. In addition, reports confirmed the installation of the S-400 air defence unit in the said region. S-400 is a high-range surface-to-air missile defence system that can strike air carriers and cruise missiles within a range of 400-kilometre.

Also, images that are doing the rounds on social media further claim armour and artillery situated about 110 kilometres to the east of Ukraine, in Kursk, with tents and housing facilities for troops. On February 13, Yelnya, located nearly 300 kilometres north of the Ukrainian border, was reported to indicate movements of artillery on heavy vehicles in a railyard in the region while images of Russian helicopter units were released too.

Previous images of Russian military deployment in Ukraine

Commercial satellite images uploaded on social media on February 16 claimed to show a military-style pontoon bridge at the Pripyat River, just 4 miles from the Ukrainian border and 14 miles northwest of the number 4 nuclear reactor, which notoriously melted down in the 1986 Chernobyl accident.

The bridge, which is said to be located at 51.5327, 29.86593, is part of the Exclusion Zone that stretches over the Ukraine-Belarus border. Currently, about 30,000 Russian troops drawn from Russia's Eastern Military District's four armies are participating in the allied Resolve military exercise with Belarusian forces in central and southern Belarus.