Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Sergey Lavrov Claims UN Chief Guterres Subject To Western Pressure

On February 23, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appeared to be under Western pressure over the situation in Ukraine, Sputnik reported. Lavrov made the remarks since he believes Guterres' statements do not correspond to his position and authority under the UN Charter.

"To our greatest regret, the UN secretary general, whom you represent, has been subject to pressure from the West and has recently made several statements about what is happening in eastern Ukraine that are not corresponding to his status and his authority under the UN charter," Lavrov told UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen in Moscow, according to Sputnik.

It is worth noting that, on February 22, Guterres stated that Russia's recognition of the breakaway people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk was a violation of the Minsk Agreements and a "death blow" to the Minsk Agreements. According to Lavrov, Guterres never mentioned the situation in Ukraine or the implementation of the Minsk agreements.

In each crisis, including the Ukrainian one, the UN secretary should strive for neutrality, Sergey Lavrov emphasised. Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Vasily Nebenzya, has already briefed Guterres on Moscow's evaluation of his words, according to Lavrov. UN Envoy Pedersen was also asked by the Russian minister to personally deliver the Russian assessment to the UN chief.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Despite allegations that Russian forces are moving closer to Ukraine's borders, President Vladimir Putin has stated that Russia's interests and security are non-negotiable. Putin sent a video message just hours after US President Joe Biden warned of the beginning of a Russian invasion. Putin stated that Russia was always willing to communicate openly and honestly.

The West, on the other hand, has issued a series of sanctions against Russian interests. "We've cut off Russia's government from Western financing," Biden said after Russia's upper house of Parliament authorised the President to send forces into two regions of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

Vladimir Putin on February 21 declared Russia's recognition of the so-called "people's republics" of Luhansk and Donetsk, reportedly sending Russian troops into the areas and tearing up the peace deal with Ukraine. Despite Putin's assurances that he was still open to talks, France's Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken both cancelled meetings with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

