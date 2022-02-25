Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Ukraine Claims Its Air Force Shot Down 'unparalleled' Russian Su-35

The Ukraine Defence Ministry has claimed that Ukrainian Air Force has taken down Russian Su-35, which is an air-defence fighter, earlier today, February 25. The Ministry stated that Ukraine's MiG-29 jet, which appeared over Kyiv on Thursday destroyed the air defence fighter. The report says that two Su-35s, one Su-27, one MiG-29, and two Su-25 jets were said to have been shot down by the MiG-29 pilot, but it has not been confirmed by the Defence Ministry.

Earlier today, Ukraine Defence Ministry shared a video stating, "MiG-29 of the Air Force of the Armed Forces destroys the "unparalleled" Su-35 of the Russian occupiers." The video featured a Su-35 air-defence fighter crashing down. The Ministry also shared an image of MiG-29 on Twitter stating, "Dozens of experienced military pilots from the captain to the general, who had previously been discharged from the reserve, are returning to the Air Force of the Armed Forces. Who knows, maybe one of them is the air avenger on the MiG-29, which is so often seen by Kyivites! Everything will be Ukraine!"

The pilot was dubbed 'Ghost of Kyiv'

The local report says that the pilot flying the aircraft was dubbed as "Ghost of Kyiv" and called fighter ace, which is a military term credited with shooting down five or more enemy aircraft during aerial combat. In the meanwhile, the Ukraine officials have not confirmed how many Russian planes may have been shot down.

When the Soviet Union fell apart, Ukraine was thought to have about 200 MiG-29 jets. But at the time of Russia's invasion of Crimea in 2014, the number had shrunk to roughly 80 jets. Russia, on the other hand, seized many MiG-29s in Crimea. However, it is unknown how many MiG-29s are still in service with the Ukrainian Air Force.

President Zelenskyy announced martial law after the Russian attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced martial law after the Russian attack and urged civilians not to be alarmed as he promised victory. On February 24, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that the worst-case situation is unfolding. He further said that strikes have broken out in Ukraine's peaceful cities. Putin, on the other hand, has claimed that they are only attacking military bases in Ukraine and that civilians are safe.

