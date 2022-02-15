Russia-Ukraine Crisis: UN Calls For Diplomacy To Defuse Tensions & De-escalate Actions

Expressing "serious concern" over the mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday spoke with Security Council members and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and Ukraine. During the discussion, the UN Chief called for a diplomatic solution to "defuse tensions and de-escalate actions" along the eastern borders of Europe. Addressing a regular press briefing at the UN headquarters in New York, Guterres stated that he is "worried" about the escalated warnings of a potential Russian invasion.

"I am deeply worried about the heightened tensions and increased speculation about a potential military conflict in Europe," UN Chief Antonio Guterres said on Monday.

"The price in human sufferings, destruction and damage to European and global security is too high to contemplate," he added.

Calling for an end to the "incendiary rhetoric," Guterres also asserted that "we simply cannot accept even the possibility of such a disastrous confrontation." Insisting upon de-escalation of tensions, he stated "there is no alternative to diplomacy" and called on all members to refrain from using "force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state." He added, "Abandoning diplomacy for confrontation is not a step over a line, it is a dive over a cliff."

Today I spoke with Security Council members & the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation and Ukraine.



There is no alternative to diplomacy. The price in human suffering is too high to contemplate.



The time is now to defuse tensions and de-escalate actions. pic.twitter.com/7FFc9bqnLM — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) February 15, 2022

It is to mention that the crisis between Kyiv and Moscow developed steadily after Russia deployed over 70,000 troops in Ukraine's eastern border, Donbas. The amassment was gradually increased to nearly 1,35,000 that was in addition to the relocation of weaponry, naval and air forces. While the West has remained alarmed over the military concentration, spurring fears of potential invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has maintained that Russia has "no intention" to invade Ukraine.

UN chief discusses border crisis with FMs of Russia, Ukraine

The UN Secretary-General's remarks come after he engaged in a telephonic conversation with foreign ministers of Russia, Sergei Lavrov, and Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, earlier on Monday. During the call, Guterres reiterated his call for diplomacy as the "only way forward," the UN Chief's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement. "The secretary-general expressed to both foreign ministers his serious concern over the heightened tensions around Ukraine," Dujarric said. Guterres also reportedly welcomed "ongoing diplomatic discussions to defuse those tensions and underline yet again the fact that there is no alternative to diplomacy". He also remained convinced that Moscow will not attack Ukraine, a stance the UN chief mentioned last month.

Meanwhile, unlike the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and more, the global peacekeeping organisation has not called its employees in Ukraine to evacuate "immediately". Currently, there are no plans for the relocation of some 1,660 UN staff, including residents and foreigners, Dujarric clarified. Further developments will be discussed during the Security Council meeting due on Thursday, where members will discuss the Minsk Agreement, which sought an end to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

(Image: AP)