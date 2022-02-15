Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US Working With Allies, Including India On Ongoing Threat To Kyiv

The White House on Monday said that the United States is working closely with its allies, including India, on Russia’s ongoing threat to Ukraine. Speaking at a press conference, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre informed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has discussed heightened tensions between Russia and Ukraine with QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) member states. She added that the leaders discussed the threat that Russia’s aggression poses not only to Ukraine but to the entire international rules-based order.

"They discussed the threat that Russia's aggression poses not only to Ukraine but to the entire international rules-based order, which has provided a foundation for decades of shared security and prosperity for the region and around the globe. Throughout his meetings with the QUAD Partners, Secretary Blinken discussed the challenges Russia poses to the rules based on international order and our readiness to support our European allies," Jean-Pierre said.

Further, speaking about India’s role in QUAD, the Deputy White House Press Secretary said that Washington will continue to build a strategic partnership in which the US and India work together in order to promote stability in South Asia, collaborate in new domains such as health, space, cyberspace, which is important to deepen the economic and technology cooperation and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific. Jean-Pierre stated that the US recognises that India is a “like-minded” partner in South Asia and the Indian Ocean region.

“Active in and connected to Southeast Asia, a driving force of the Quad and an engine for regional growth and development," added Jean-Pierre. Moreover, regarding the sanctions on Russia, Jean-Pierre stated that she is not going to get into specifics, adding that the US is working closely with a range of allies and important partners, including India.

Russia might attack on Feb 16

Meanwhile, it is to mention that Western leaders have vowed to take “swift and deep sanctions” against Moscow should it march on Kyiv. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on the other hand, has said that Moscow will attack on February 16. "We are told that February 16 will be the day of the attack," Ukraine President said according to the Facebook translation of his statement. He also said that Ukraine will hold a Day of Unity on Wednesday, adding that the decree had already been signed. Zelensky asserted that they will hang national flags and wear yellow-blue ribbons and show the unity of Ukraine to the world.

This came after Zelensky and his American counterpart Joe Biden spoke on the phone. Zelensky told Biden that the latter’s visit to Kyiv is “crucial for stabilising the situation”. He also told Biden that it is important for Kyiv to receive security guarantees from the United States. Biden, on the other hand, affirmed Washington’s commitment to Kyiv’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(Image: AP)

