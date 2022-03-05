Russia, Ukraine Likely To Hold Third Round Of Talks On March 7 After Moscow Ends Ceasefire

The third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Monday, March 7, Ukrainian media reported quoting the official of the President of Ukraine. In the second session of talks held recently, both the countries agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observed a temporary ceasefire in areas where they will be created.

On the 10th day of the war, what looked like a breakthrough ceasefire to evacuate civilians from two cities quickly fell apart. Ukrainian authorities stated that shelling prevented them from removing civilians just hours after Russia announced the deal.

Anger over no-fly zone request

Zelenskyy criticised NATO for denying to impose a no-fly zone over his country. In an emotional and bitter speech, Zelenskyy said that the lack of a no-fly zone will allow Russia to intensify its air raid. "All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you,” he warned. However, NATO said that no-fly zone could prove widespread war in Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also said that Moscow would see such an attempt by Western powers as a step into a military conflict. “That very second, we will view them as participants of the military conflict, and it would not matter what members they are,” he said.

Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on February 24. Till now, 1.45 million people, mostly women, children and the elderly have left the country. According to the UN migration agency, 7,87,300 refugees went to Poland, 228,700 fled to Moldova,144,700 to Hungary, 132,600 to Romania and 100,500 to Slovakia.

The UN human rights office said that at least 351 civilians have been killed and 707 injured in Ukraine since the start of the invasion. However, it said that the true numbers could be considerably higher.

In response to Russia's action, several countries have imposed economic sanctions on Russia. Many companies, including Apple, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, BP, clothing retailer H&M and furnishings store IKEA., have also suspended their operations in Russia.

Image: AP