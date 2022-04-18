Russia-Ukraine Negotiations Hit Stalemate; Former Blames Kyiv For 'changing Its Position'

Russia on April 17 had claimed that peace negotiations with the Ukrainian delegation that have been ongoing in Istanbul, Turkey had been progressing at a significantly slower pace. Press secretary to the Russia's President Dmitry Peskov blamed Ukraine for “changing its position” and creating hurdles in a mutual consensus influenced by the West and allies. Peskov added that Russia’s so-called “special military operation” has been unfolding as planned by the Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The special military operation continues. The President recently, while at the cosmodrome, said that it was going according to plan, at the same time, indeed, contacts continue at the expert level within the framework of the negotiation process,” said Moscow’s Press secretary Dmitry Peskov.

'Ukrainian side does not show much constancy on agreed points': Kremlin

Peskov appeared to accuse the Ukraine delegation for non-cooperation on certain unspecified terms with Moscow. “I would like to recall the words of the President that, unfortunately, ‘the Ukrainian side does not show much constancy on the agreed points,’” he iterated, not giving specific details on the disagreements. “The position often changes. Of course, the dynamics of progress in the negotiation process leaves much to be desired. But the military operation continues," Peskov told reporters. The Kremlin also stated that it does not want to make the content of negotiations with Ukraine “public” at this time. "We still don't want to publicise those aspects that are discussed during the negotiations," Peskov said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier accused the Ukrainian regime for trying to "delay the negotiation process" by presenting "more and more unrealistic proposals." Mykhailo Podolyak, the Adviser to the Head of the Office of Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had told reporters that Kyiv is remaining firm on its demands of ceasefire, withdrawal of Russian troops and legal security guarantees for Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had also appeared to blame the United States for stalemate, as he asserted that it is not beneficial for the United States that the two neighbouring countries quickly complete the negotiation process. He reiterated Putin's statement, that Ukraine is constantly reversing its position as the US is holding the former Soviet nation by hand.

Image: AP