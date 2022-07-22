Russia, Ukraine Sign Separate Grain Export Agreements With UN & Turkey In Istanbul

In a significant development amid the ongoing war in eastern Europe, Ukraine and Russia signed separate grain export deals with the United Nations and Turkey, paving the way for the shipment of millions of tonnes of urgently required Ukrainian grain.

On Friday, the development took place in Istanbul in the presence of Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov. Apart from them, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Defense Minister Hulusi Akar were also in attendance.

According to reports, the deal would enable Ukraine to resume shipping grain from the Black Sea to international markets. In addition, Russia would also begin exporting grain and fertilizers, ending a dispute that had jeopardised global food security.

Guterres stated that the agreement inked by Ukraine, Russia, and Turkey under UN auspices "creates a path for commercial food exports from Ukraine in the Black Sea. It will help avoid a food shortage catastrophe for millions worldwide. It is a beacon of hope, possibility & relief," he wrote on Twitter.

The agreement dubbed as 'Black Sea Initiative'

Additionally, the UN chief praised Russia and Ukraine for surmounting challenges and setting aside differences to open the way for a plan that will advance the interests of all parties. “Today, there is a beacon on the Black Sea. A beacon of hope, a beacon of possibility, a beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever," Guterres remarked after the deal was finalised.

According to Guterres, the agreement, known as the 'Black Sea Initiative', would pave the way for sizable amounts of commercial food exports from important Black Sea ports in Ukraine.

The agreement has taken care of all necessary processes: Erdogan

Meanwhile, Turkish President Erdogan stressed that agreement has been made on all processes from the departure of the ships to their safe passage as well as arrival at the port of destination. According to him, the joint coordination centre, which will be constructed in Istanbul, will oversee and carry out the implementation of this extremely significant initiative.

"I wish that this joint step we are taking in Istanbul with the Russian and Ukrainian sides will be a new milestone that will revive hopes for peace," Erdogan remarked.

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister thanks UN for supporting the initiative

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Kubrakov stated that global food security would significantly improve by unblocking Ukrainian ports. He also extended his gratitude to the UN chief for supporting the initiative on the safe transportation of grain.

It is pertinent to mention here that this is the first significant agreement between the two nations at war since the onset of the conflict in late February and comes as food prices around the world have skyrocketed and people in some of the world's poorest countries are on the verge of facing starvation. Earlier, Russia stated that there will be no possible resumption of peace talks with Ukraine even after reaching the grain agreement.

