The Ukraine-Russia border tension has become the centre of attention for the world as Moscow has positioned huge military forces along its eastern border. Although the Russian government has stated that they are not looking forward to invading Ukraine and their troops have been stationed there for only security purposes, US intelligence has claimed that Moscow is prepared for an invasion and is likely to launch a massive attack on Ukraine on Wednesday, February 16. It is important to mention here that the key source of conflict between Kyiv and Moscow is Ukraine's desire to be a part of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), which President Putin sees as a grave threat to Russia's borders. Along with the United States, many NATO members have already shown their support for Ukraine; here's everything you need to know.

What is NATO?

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, also known as the North Atlantic Alliance, is an inclusive international organisation that guarantees the freedom and security of its members through political and military means. Founded back in April 1948 in Washington, DC, the headquarters of NATO is in Brussels, Belgium. The North Atlantic Alliance aims to promote democratic values, and allows member countries to consult and cooperate on defence and security-related issues and prevent conflict.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Who are the pro-NATO nations?

NATO consists of 30 countries: 27 in Europe, two in North America, and one in Eurasia. The countries include Albania that joined in 2009, Belgium became a part in 1949, Bulgaria joined NATO in 2004, Canada became a member in 1949, Croatia in 2009, Czech Republic in 1999, Denmark joined NATO in 1949, Estonia in 2004, France in 1949, Germany in 1955, Greece in 1952, Hungary in 1999, Iceland in 1949, Italy in 1949, Latvia in 2004, Lithuania in 2004, Luxembourg in 1949, Montenegro in 2017, Norway in 1949, the Netherlands in 1949, Poland in 1999, and Portugal in 1949. Romania joined in 2004, Slovakia in 2004, Slovenia in 2004, Spain in 1982, Turkey in 1952, the United Kingdom in 1949, and the United States in 1949. According to NATO, its membership is open to "any other European state in a position to further the principles" of its treaty and to "contribute to the security of the North Atlantic area". Along with the United States, which is standing at the forefront against the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain, and Denmark, among other countries, have shown support in favour of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Pro-Russia Nations

Only China has joined Russia in opposing further NATO expansion as both countries have been facing pressure from the Western world. Recently, during a visit by Russia's Vladimir Putin to the controversial Winter Olympics, Moscow and Beijing released a statement showcasing their agreement on a raft of issues. Putin claims that the West is using the NATO defence alliance to undermine Russia, and Beijing has also made similar claims in the past. Meanwhile, Russia also supports President Xi-Jinping's One China policy, which states that self-ruled Taiwan will one day become a part of China again. Notably, Beijing and Moscow share sound political relations and are ready to extend support in an hour of crisis. Although China has never openly mentioned Ukraine, it is clear that both countries oppose the enlargement of the NATO alliance.

