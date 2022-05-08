Russia-Ukraine War: 10 Doctors Killed And 40 Injured In Ukraine Since Conflict Began

Russia's aggression in Ukraine continues to destroy buildings and take innocent lives, including health professionals. It was announced that since the conflict in Ukraine started in late February, 10 doctors have been killed and 40 more have been injured in the war-torn country. As per the reports of Ukrinform, the Health Minister of Ukraine, Viktor Liashko stated that since the start of the war, ten of his colleagues have died and more than 40 have been injured. He continued by stating that approximately 500 hospitals have been destroyed and are no longer able to give treatment to patients in need.

Liashko further stated that Ukraine is a free democracy struggling for its independence and unfortunately, they are protecting their democracy by losing civilians' lives, including medics. He emphasized that Ukraine is presently unable to provide medical assistance to people who require it in the temporarily seized regions or fighting zones, stating that it is a danger zone for all Ukrainians as Russia breaches all conventions and international law by employing prohibited weaponry, which results in destruction.

World Health Organisation (WHO) called on other humanitarian missions to join forces in order to maintain control over the provision of medical care to Ukrainians still held captive. A large number of people are still stranded in Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine like Mariupol and the United Nations is taking steps to evacuate the citizens.

In the meanwhile, 225 children in Ukraine have been killed since the beginning of the conflict. The Prosecutor General's Office said on Telegram that as of the morning of May 8, the full-scale Russian armed invasion of Ukraine has affected over 638 children, among them, 225 children have been killed and over 413 children have been injured.

Russia has lost around 25,500 Russian forces in Ukraine

On the other hand, Ukraine is showing strong resistance against Russia, as the Russian Federation has lost around 25,500 Russian forces in Ukraine since February 24. The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces suggests that 25,500 Russian forces have died in Ukraine. It further stated that the Russians have also lost 1,130 tanks, 2,741 armoured personnel vehicles, 509 artillery systems, 86 anti-aircraft systems, 199 aircraft and 156 helicopters, 1,961 vehicles and fuel tanks.

Image: AP/ Unsplash