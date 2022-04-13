Russia-Ukraine War: 403 Civilians Found Dead In Mariupol, Says Mayor

The dead bodies count of the civilians killed in the northwestern city of Bucha near Irpin has risen to 403, Mayor of Bucha Anatoliy Fedoruk said at a briefing at the Ukraine Media Center, Capital Kyiv, Interfax reported. Of those, 163 bodies have been identified, he added. “We have 403 killed, brutally tortured bodies. The competent authorities are carrying out appropriate procedures. Today, the opening of the second mass grave has begun,” said Mayor Fedoruk. He continued, “Some 163 people have already been identified, we know what kind of people they were, where they lived.”

Mayor of Bucha Fedoruk warned that the death toll is feared to rise as the Ukrainian police, military, and special services continue to inspect every quarter, every house, and every street.

“They find burial places in private territories, and raise bodies,” he said, implying that the dead bodies are being recovered across every street. “It remains to clear four more small micro districts. Some 16 people are considered missing, they have not been in contact for a long period of time,” the mayor informed.

Fedoruk added, “Most likely, we will find their bodies between settlements in the forests, because the residents of the villages of Zdvyzhivka, Babyntsi, Lubianka saw how the enemies were taken from the city and taken to their places of deployment in the forest area.”

Journalists walk inside a destroyed warehouse for storing food, after an attack from Russia twelve days ago in Brovary, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Credit: Associated Press

Bucha to start restoration of critical infrastructure: Mayor

Bucha’s mayor also outlined the data shared by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova on rapes and sexual violence committed against the women allegedly by the invading troops. There are new reports of rape that have emerged involving 25 women of different ages,” he said, declining to get into the details as it was sensitive and disturbing. Fedoruk informed that the authorities have started the restoration of the critical infrastructure within the city. This includes power and gas supply restoration, water supply, and sewerage management. In the heavy shellings launched by the Russian forces, Bucha’s 22 high-rise buildings were completely destroyed, and 243 private houses were reduced to rubble.

Ukrainian Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova, center, looks at the exhumed bodies of civilians killed during the Russian occupation in Bucha. Credit: Associated Press

"The orcs [Russian forces] did not bypass a single house apartments, houses. They robbed, left their symbols, signs. People will be shocked by their savagery," Fedoruk said. "We are preparing the city for peaceful life and the return of citizens," he went on to add.

Furthermore, the mayor of Bucha informed that on April 17 the administration will discuss the plan for the safe return of evacuees with the help of the police and volunteers. He then cautioned the civilians to be vigilant and not to enter the forests yet. "The vast territories where Russian artillery stood, where tanks and other weapons were dug in between Bucha, Myrotske, Nemishayev, Vorzel, and in the area of Blystavytsia and Zvyzhivka-Babyntsi. And a large number of mines. It is forbidden to enter forests, forest belts, where Russian invaders used to be, it is strictly prohibited,” he warned.