Russia-Ukraine War: Amazon Halts Prime Video Services, Ceases Shipments In Russia

Just days after Netflix ceased services in Russia, Amazon Prime Video has now followed the suit and halted services in the country. In an online statement, Amazon Inc. said that it has also stopped shipping in the country. The Andy Jassy led company has joined dozens of western firms who have boycotted Russia in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. It is worth noting that Amazon is continuing to partner with some non-governmental organisations which are helping to provide some relief to the war-hit country.

Due to the latest move, people residing in the Russian Federation, as well as Belarus, would not be able to access the Prime Video streaming services. Amazon Inc. underscored that it had also ceased shipment of retail products to customers in Russia as well as halted taking orders for its video game called “New World.” In addition, the company will no longer be accepting new Russia- or Belarus-based customers for its AWS cloud computing services, nor will merchants in those countries be accepted as Amazon third-party sellers. All the decisions have been made in accordance with the “ongoing situation in Russia and Ukraine," Amazon said.

"Amazon donated $5 million to support those impacted. We continue to match our employees’ donations, and we’re happy to report that over 10,000 employees have donated to the effort. Tens of thousands of customers around the world have also made donations via our homepages, and we’re making sure those funds get to Save the Children and the Red Cross on the ground," the statement read.

What is happening in Ukraine?

As the Russian invasion of its western neighbour entered the third week, more than 2 million people in Ukraine have fled the war-hit nation. The Ukrainian military denied any advancements except for Russian advances in the cities of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv. A new ceasefire was announced on Wednesday allowing residents in capital Kyiv to leave the city for western cities which are not under attack-as of now. Fighting has continued in Northwestern Kyiv and cities in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy and Mariupol have been hit by heavy bombardments, according to the latest reports by Associated Press.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)