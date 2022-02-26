Russia Ukraine War: Amid Mounting Invasion, Zelensky Discusses Assistance For Kyiv With EU

Amid the mounting tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday spoke to European Council President Charles Michel on February 26. In addition, Zelensky held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. During his talks with Michel, Zelensky discussed pertaining issues including Ukraine's membership in the European Union. Furthermore, he urged Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel to provide assistance to Ukraine in times of crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday to inform the details regarding his talks with European Council President Charles Michel. While speaking to Michel, Zelensky highlighted the importance of deciding on Ukraine's inclusion in the European Union. He also talked about the effective assistance required for Ukraine and the "heroic struggle" of the people of Ukraine for their future. In response to Zelensky's tweet about his talks with European Council President, Charles Michel assured Ukraine of their support. Michel in his Tweet, wrote "Ukraine and its people are family. Further concrete support is on its way." Charles Michel also shared the video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which he had shared with the Prime Minister and other senior aides outside the Presidency building.

It is a crucial moment to close the long-standing discussion once and for all and decide on Ukraine's membership in the #EU. Discussed with @eucopresident further effective assistance and the heroic struggle of Ukrainians for their free future. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

#Ukraine and its people are family.



Further concrete support is on its way. https://t.co/UdcCXkj31Q — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) February 26, 2022

Deep respect to President @ZelenskyyUa and the brave people of #Ukraine



The spirit of a free and democratic #Ukraine is strong. pic.twitter.com/vOIZA3FoYE — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) February 25, 2022

On February 26, Zelensky also held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. During the talks, the Ukrainian President emphasized the effective assistance Kyiv required from the European Commission during their "heroic struggle. He expressed hope that European Union chooses Ukraine and asserted that Ukraine is defending their freedom and European future while they are fighting with the invader. Earlier on 25 February, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over a phone call. During their telephonic conversation, Zelensky highlighted that the pressure against Russia must increase and added, "not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet." He expressed gratitude to Ursula von der Leyen for her decision of providing Ukraine with additional financial assistance.

Ukraine is fighting the invader with weapons in hands, defending its freedom and European future. Discussed with @vonderleyen effective assistance to our country from 🇪🇺 in this heroic struggle. I believe that the #EU also chooses Ukraine. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022

Not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet. The pressure on Russia must increase. Said this to @Vonderleyen. I am grateful to the President for her decision on additional financial assistance. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022

After Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, the Ukrainian President has been calling on the world leaders to support Kyiv. Zelensky held talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, France Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and urged them to support Ukraine. He also spoke to his US counterpart Joe Biden and urged him to impose sanctions on Russia and provide assistance to Ukraine. Ukraine President held talks with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Russian occupation forces are trying to seize the #Chornobyl_NPP. Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated. Reported this to @SwedishPM. This is a declaration of war against the whole of Europe. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Phone conversation with @JustinTrudeau 🇨🇦 Today there is a full-scale war throughout 🇺🇦! We demand the immediate imposition of additional tough sanctions against Russia. Now, more than ever, we need concrete support! I count on leadership of 🇨🇦 in this process! — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Held talks with 🇬🇧 PM @BorisJohnson. Reported on the course of 🇺🇦’s defense and insidious attacks on Kyiv by the aggressor. Today 🇺🇦 needs the support of partners more than ever. We demand effective counteraction to the Russian Federation. Sanctions must be further strengthened. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 25, 2022

We are creating an anti-Putin coalition. I spoke with @vonderleyen, @EmmanuelMacron, @karlnehammer and @RTErdogan about concrete sanctions and concrete assistance for our military. We are waiting for decisive action. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 24, 2022

Image: AP