Russia Ukraine War: Amid Mounting Invasion, Zelensky Discusses Assistance For Kyiv With EU

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Russia Ukraine war

Amid the mounting tensions between Kremlin and Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday spoke to European Council President Charles Michel on February 26. In addition, Zelensky held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. During his talks with Michel, Zelensky discussed pertaining issues including Ukraine's membership in the European Union. Furthermore, he urged Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel to provide assistance to Ukraine in times of crisis.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky took to his official Twitter handle on Saturday to inform the details regarding his talks with European Council President Charles Michel. While speaking to Michel, Zelensky highlighted the importance of deciding on Ukraine's inclusion in the European Union. He also talked about the effective assistance required for Ukraine and the "heroic struggle" of the people of Ukraine for their future. In response to Zelensky's tweet about his talks with European Council President, Charles Michel assured Ukraine of their support. Michel in his Tweet, wrote "Ukraine and its people are family. Further concrete support is on its way." Charles Michel also shared the video of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky which he had shared with the Prime Minister and other senior aides outside the Presidency building. 

On February 26, Zelensky also held talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. During the talks, the Ukrainian President emphasized the effective assistance Kyiv required from the European Commission during their "heroic struggle. He expressed hope that European Union chooses Ukraine and asserted that Ukraine is defending their freedom and European future while they are fighting with the invader. Earlier on 25 February, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke to European Union Commission President Ursula von der Leyen over a phone call. During their telephonic conversation, Zelensky highlighted that the pressure against Russia must increase and added, "not all possibilities for sanctions have been exhausted yet." He expressed gratitude to Ursula von der Leyen for her decision of providing Ukraine with additional financial assistance.

After Russia launched a military offensive against Ukraine on Thursday, 24 February, the Ukrainian President has been calling on the world leaders to support Kyiv. Zelensky held talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, France Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron and urged them to support Ukraine. He also spoke to his US counterpart Joe Biden and urged him to impose sanctions on Russia and provide assistance to Ukraine. Ukraine President held talks with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. 

