Russia-Ukraine War: 'Anonymous' Claims Hacking Of Russian Streaming Services & TV Channels

Amid the escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine, Anonymous, an online group of hackers, has claimed that it has hacked into Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi. The hacking collective on their Twitter handle announced that it had targeted live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, Moscow 24 to showcase war footage from Ukraine. In the tweet, the group shared video footage which at the end showed a message that read "ordinary Russia are against the war," The Independent reported.

Furthermore, the group in the video called on Russians to express their disagreement over Moscow's decision to attack Ukraine. The announcement by 'Anonymous' regarding the hacking of Russian state TV programs with footage of Russia's military operation in Ukraine was confirmed by Kyiv Independent. The group tweeted, "The hacking collective #Anonymous hacked into the Russian streaming services Wink and Ivi (like Netflix) and live TV channels Russia 24, Channel One, Moscow 24 to broadcast war footage from Ukraine [today]." The group has taken responsibility for several cyberattacks, including shutting down the Kremlin’s official website on February 26. Earlier, the hacking group had taken responsibility for several cyberattacks including the Kremlin website, as per The Independent report.

Anonymous warns Russia's President of cyberattacks

Earlier on March 7, Anonymous had warned Russia's President Vladimir Putin of facing consequences for his actions against Ukraine. In a video posted on Twitter, the group had warned of several cyberattacks against the Russian government's official websites. The hacker's group had also warned to reveal the secrets of the government agencies by hijacking the official systems. The masked figure in the group said, "Your secrets may no longer be safe and there is a chance that key components of your government’s infrastructure could be hijacked." The group alleged that his regime has no respect for human rights or the self-determination of its neighbours. The group stated that the Russian President had criticised North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and its allies for their activities in the Middle East, however, Moscow was now doing similar actions in Ukraine. Notably, the hacker group warned Putin that Russia would face unrest from its own people due to the "foolish" decisions taken by their President.

