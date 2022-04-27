Russia-Ukraine War: Australia To Provide 6 M777 Howitzers, $65 Mn Humanitarian Aid To Kyiv

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, Australia has announced it will provide six M777 155mm lightweight towed howitzers and howitzer ammunition to Kyiv's armed forces. The decision was taken after the US and the Ukrainian ambassador to Australia requested it to provide heavy artillery weapons and ammunition to the armed forces of Ukraine.

In addition, Australia has decided to provide $65 million (approximately ₹4,981,979,210.00) in humanitarian assistance and 70,000 tonnes of thermal coal to Ukraine, Sky News reported. The development comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for day 63.

According to the statement from Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Peter Dutton, the $26.7 million package of military assistance announced by Canberra will support war-torn Ukraine in its response to Russia's "brutal, unrelenting and illegal invasion."

The humanitarian assistance announced by the Australian government will be focused on protecting women, children, and the elderly as well as for food, shelter and emergency medical supplies, as per the Sky News report. The latest $26.7 million package will take the total contribution of Australia's military assistance to over $225 million.

Furthermore, the Australian government has assured Ukraine that they will continue to find opportunities for further military assistance that Australia can provide to the Ukrainian armed forces "expeditiously." The Australian government in the statement stands with the Ukrainians and called on Russia to end its military offensive in Ukraine.

Australia imposes sanctions against Putin's daughters

It is pertinent to mention here that ever since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Australia has been supporting the war-torn nation with defence and economic assistance. Furthermore, Australia has announced sanctions against Russia for its military offensive in Ukraine.

Earlier on 26 April, Australia announced financial sanctions against 147 Russians in response to Moscow's ongoing war against Ukraine. In the latest sanctions, the Australian government has targeted the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and one daughter of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to the statement released by the Australian government.

Furthermore, Australia has targeted 144 Russian Senators who approved the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions on February 22. The Australian administration has also imposed sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughters Katerina Tikhonova and Maria Vorontsova as well as Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's daughter.

Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne stated that the people who have been targeted in the sanctions are the people who "have benefited" from the Putin regime.

(Image: AP)