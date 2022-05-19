Russia-Ukraine War: Australia To Send M113s, Bushmasters In Military Aid To Kyiv

In a bid to help war-hit Ukraine fight against the Russian invasion, the Australian government has decided to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine. On Thursday, Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton announced that the latest assistance package to Ukraine would include Australian Army armoured vehicles, including 20 Thales-built Bushmasters and 14 M113 APCs.

According to the Australian Defence Ministry, the latest war aid to Ukraine would cost $12 million for M113AS4 APCs and $48.9 million for 20 additional Bushmasters. Furthermore, Australia is also providing 3 pallets of radiation monitoring equipment along with personal protective equipment. In addition to this, a total of 60 pallets of medical supplies donated by the public will also be sent to the war-hit country. Notably, the latest war aid provided by Australia to Ukraine would cost $285 million, reported Defence Connect.

"The Australian government will continue to identify opportunities for further military assistance where it is able to provide a required capability to the Ukrainian Armed Forces expeditiously," Minister Dutton said in a statement.

"Australia stands with the people of Ukraine, and again calls on Russia to cease its unprovoked, unjust and illegal invasion of Ukraine," he added. However, the Australian government has said that it is not going to reveal specific details of the package, or delivery arrangements, at the direct request of Ukrainian officials and other partners.

Ever since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine, Western countries have been strongly supporting the war-hit nation by providing monetary and military aid. The US and European nations have also imposed harsh sanctions on Russia for its unjustified and provocative activities in Ukraine.

Japan to give $600 Million in aid to Ukraine

The Japanese government has also decided to double its monetary aid to Ukraine. Earlier, in April, it was announced that a loan worth $300 million (Rs 2,330 cr) would be provided to Ukraine given the scale of devastation that the war has inflicted on Ukraine, but now Japan has decided to double the loan amount and provide a total of $600 million to the conflict-torn nation. According to the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), the assistance would be co-financed with the World Bank. This decision was announced by Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on Thursday.

(Image: AP)