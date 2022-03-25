Russia-Ukraine War: Austrian Parliament Bans RT Broadcasting In Country

Amid the escalating Russia-Ukraine war, the National Council of Austria, the lower house of the nation's parliament, has passed an amendment to the legislation on audiovisual operations in mass media on Thursday, prohibiting Russia Today (RT) from airing in the republic, according to the Austrian parliament's press office. In a statement, the office said, “Russia Today is now banned,” Tass reported.

According to the statement, this resolution has been backed by the Social-Democratic Party of Austria (SPO) and NEOS (New Austria) factions, in addition to OVP (Austrian People's Party) and Green government factions. As a result, the statement reads, “Austria implements the corresponding part of sanctions against Russia and forbids Austrian providers from broadcasting Russia Today.”

Further, the statement from the Austrian parliament's office noted that this has been done to prevent the propagation of false information regarding Russia's aggressive conflict in Ukraine.

Countries banned RT broadcasting

In addition to this, Dutch internet providers had also banned pro-Kremlin Russian media outlets like RT broadcasting and Sputnik on March 8. According to the NOS broadcaster, the punitive step was imposed as retribution for Moscow's 'special military operation' in Ukraine. The two publications were amongst six other Russian media outlets that have been blacklisted by the Netherlands, Sputnik reported.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the European Union had previously stated that Sputnik and RT TV would be banned in 27 EU countries. The European Union has condemned what it calls an "unprecedented" misinformation campaign by Russia Today and Sputnik in their coverage of the Ukraine conflict.

The United Kingdom has also banned the Russian state television channel RT. According to the UK, the station is unable to provide objective reporting of the Ukraine crisis. As per CNN, the UK broadcast regulator, Ofcom, has opened 29 investigations into RT's reporting of Russia's invasion, citing the channel's connections to the Putin-led government as well as new Russian regulations that effectively criminalise any journalism that contradicts the Kremlin's narrative on the war.

Meanwhile, recently, after blaming the site for propagating misleading information about the continuing war, Moscow has restricted access to Google News. The decision to restrict Google News was made at the request of Russia's Prosecutor-General's office, according to Interfax. The office asserted that the website offered access to various publications and materials providing inaccurate socially relevant information "about the course of a special military operation on the territory of Ukraine.” as per media reports.

(Image: AP)