Russia-Ukraine War: Baltic States Halt Natural Gas Imports From Russia

As the Russia-Ukraine war has reached its 39th day, the director of the Latvian natural gas storage operator on Saturday revealed that the Baltic states would no longer import natural gas from Russia. According to Infobae, the chief executive of Conexus Baltic Grid, Uldis Bariss said on the radio, “Since April 1, Russian natural gas is no longer flowing into Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania.” The director went on to say that gas reserves that are stored underground in Latvia would currently supply the Baltic market.

The suspension of Russian gas imports has also been confirmed by the Lithuanian president. According to The New York Times, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda stated that the nation would no longer import natural gas from Russia beginning in April and would instead depend on the supply from other nations to cover its energy demands. Taking to Twitter, Nauseda said, “Years ago, my country made decisions that today allow us with no pain to break energy ties with the aggressor. If we can do it, the rest of Europe can do it too!”

From this month on - no more Russian gas in Lithuania 🇱🇹.



Years ago my country made decisions that today allow us with no pain to break energy ties with the agressor.



If we can do it, the rest of Europe 🇪🇺 can do it too! — Gitanas Nausėda (@GitanasNauseda) April 2, 2022

This decision came as Russian President Vladimir Putin attempts to leverage his nation's energy resources. Concerned with the Russian economy being crippled by international sanctions, Putin told European Union (EU) members that they would have to establish ruble accounts to pay for Russian gas, Infobae reported.

Russia supplies over 40% of the bloc's total natural gas

The European Union has been searching for measures to lessen its reliance on Russian fossil fuels, such as coal and oil, but notably gas, before Russia's invasion of Ukraine. As per The New York Times, Russia supplies over 40% of the bloc's total natural gas. However, since Moscow commenced war against Ukraine on February 24, member nations have been looking for measures to reduce their gas use.

In addition to this, after Russian President Putin threatened to restrict natural gas distribution to "unfriendly countries" unless they pay in rubles, EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni warned that they would not be "blackmailed" by Moscow. During an interview with CNN, Gentiloni stated that the existing deal does not need payment in rubles and that they must be honoured.

Previously, Putin had set a deadline of March 31 for switching the currency of payment for gas supplies to the ruble earlier on March 28. 'Unfriendly' states must obey the Kremlin's set of instructions to prevent gas supply limits, Putin cautioned during a conference of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Bank of Russia, and the corporation Gazprom, as per media reports.

Image: AP