Russia-Ukraine War: Beijing Tells US 'not To Harm China's Legitimate Rights & Interests'

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on March 15 that Washington should avoid harming China's interests when attempting to resolve its differences with Russia. On March 11, US State Department spokesman Ned Price expressed concern about alleged Chinese attempts to use the Ukrainian crisis to advance Beijing's long-term interest in its competition with the United States.

He also warned Beijing that any assistance provided to Russia, including assistance in avoiding sanctions imposed by the US and its allies, would have ramifications not only for China's relations with the US but for China's relationships with the rest of the world.

"The Chinese side has repeatedly expressed its position regarding sanctions. Beijing discourages the use of sanctions to settle problems and even more opposes unilateral sanctions that lack international legal grounds," Zhao stated on being asked if China was concerned that the US would impose sanctions on it as a result of its support for Moscow during the Ukraine crisis, according to Sputnik.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, sanctions not only fail to solve existing problems, but also create new ones and obstruct the process of reaching a political settlement. He went on to say that China will continue to pursue regular trade and economic relations with Russia based on mutual respect, equality, and mutual gain.

"We call on the US not to harm China's legitimate rights and interests when handling its relations with Russia," Zhao said.

Jake Sullivan meet Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi

At a summit in Rome on March 14, the US held "intense" high-level negotiations with China in an attempt to dissuade Beijing from selling armaments to Russia. The White House viewed the meeting as essential not only for the war in Ukraine but also for the future of the global balance of power. In the Italian city on Monday, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan met with his Chinese counterpart, Yang Jiechi, for an all-day meeting amid rumours that Russia has sought China for weaponry to reinforce its invasion of Ukraine.

China reacted sharply to claims citing US officials in several media sites. According to several media reports, Zhao Lijian said the US was disseminating "malicious falsehoods" with "sinister motives."

"China’s position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear, and China has been playing a constructive role in promoting peace talks. It is imperative that all parties exercise restraint and cool down tensions, not add fuel to the fire," Zhao said.

(With agency inputs, Image: AP)