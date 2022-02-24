Russia-Ukraine War: Belarus President Denies Any Role Of His Troops In Invasion Of Ukraine

As Russia wages war against Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that troops of his country are not participating in a military operation announced by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The justification came amid reports by the Belta News Agency that Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus as well as Russia with support of Belarusian troops at around 5 am local time. Stressing that there is a need to avoid full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, he suggested conducting negotiations between the two sides in Minsk, Sputnik reported.

Lukashenko further informed that Minsk will soon hold discussion over recognition of the independence of the Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Luhansk and Donetsk People's Republics. He also claimed that Minsk was contacted by a representative of the Ukrainian military last night and the Belarusian president proposed calling the Russian authorities to "avoid bloodshed". Slamming Ukraine, Lukashenko asked, "Did he contact Moscow? He didn't", as per Sputnik.

Lukashenko hold talks with Putin

The leaders of Belarus and Russia spoke over the phone early this morning about the latest developments in Eastern Europe. Lukashenko revealed certain specifics of his talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Ukraine. He stated that Putin told him that the operation's goal is clear- to stop the genocide in Donetsk and Luhansk.

He also said that there is a need to explore ways to avert bloodshed and slaughter in Ukraine. Lukashenko stated that there must be ways to avoid carnage and massacre. According to Belta, there are reports that the entire infrastructure has been destroyed. Also, Lukashenko stated that a single shot, a single death in a ground operation is enough to spark a full-scale conflict and that this must be avoided.

'Belarus is currently unaffected by any external threats'

Moreover, the Belarusian President said that Belarus is currently unaffected by any external threats. He said that there isn't a single thing to panic about and that all events, including sports, social, and political gatherings, are proceeding as planned in the country. There is now no threat to the country from any side, he said, adding that the military's job is to ensure that every Belarusian feels secure and they will make it happen.

(Image: AP)