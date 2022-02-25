Russia-Ukraine War: Canada Announces 'severe' Sanctions Against Russian Elites And Banks

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who has been vocal against Russia's aggression against Ukraine, has imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow on Thursday. The major development came after Trudeau attended a virtual G-7 meeting with his US President Joe Biden. According to Trudeau, the sanctions will target 58 people and entities connected to Russia, including members of that country’s elite and their families. Also, he said the sanctions will also act against several Russian banks -- a major step to damage the country's economy. Meanwhile, he also had a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy where both the leaders discussed ways to penalise Russia for its provocative action against Kyiv.

This morning, I spoke with G7 leaders and the Secretary General of NATO about our united response to Russia’s brazen attack on Ukraine. Canada has imposed further severe sanctions, and we’ll take additional action to stop Russia’s unwarranted aggression. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 24, 2022

Further, the Canadian Prime Minister asserted that the sanctions will also affect members of the Russian Security Council, including key cabinet ministers. "Canada is also cancelling existing export permits for Russia and will not issue new ones," AP quoted Trudeau as saying. Amid the chaotic situation, a large number of Ukrainian people are seen rushing to other countries and, therefore, to allow immigrants to enter Canada smoothly, Trudeau said he has launched a dedicated helpline number that will help people to sort out issues related to immigration applications. "The federal government will be prioritising immigration applications for Ukrainians who want to come to Canada and is launching a dedicated telephone line for anyone who has any urgent questions about immigrating from Ukraine," Trudeau added.

Canada asks Putin to withdraw forces from Ukraine

On Thursday, Russia waged a war against Ukraine despite pressure from the West and other nations. Following this, US President Joe Biden and other European countries announced stringent sanctions on Russia -- both personally and economically. Moreover, Trudeau called on Moscow to withdraw all military from the country and asked to respect Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. "Canada condemns - in the strongest possible terms - Russia's egregious attack on Ukraine. These unprovoked actions are a clear further violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and of Russia's obligations under international law and the Charter of the UN," Trudeau tweeted. "Canada calls on Russia to immediately cease all hostile and provocative actions against Ukraine, and withdraw all military and proxy forces from the country. Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity must be respected," he said in a subsequent tweet.

(Image: AP)