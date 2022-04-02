Russia-Ukraine War: China Calls US 'leading Instigator' Of The Ukraine Crisis

Amid the Russia-Ukraine war, China described the United States as the 'culprit' and accused the country of instigating the war in Ukraine while adding that NATO should have been disbanded following the break-up of the Soviet Union. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian also said that NATO's action of increasing from 16 to 30, moving eastward more than 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) to somewhere near the Russian border pushed Russia toward the wall step by step.

"As the culprit and leading instigator of the Ukraine crisis, the US has led NATO to engage in five rounds of eastward expansion in the last two decades after 1999," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing on Friday.

China has claimed of not taking take sides in the conflict. However, it has also declared a no limits partnership with Moscow refusing to condemn the invasion, opposes sanctions on Russia and routinely amplifies Russian disinformation about the conflict, including not referring to it as an invasion or a war in keeping with Russian practice.

The Chinese official was speaking as Chinese and European Union leaders were meeting virtually for a summit at which Ukraine was expected to dominate discussions. EU officials say they are looking for a commitment from China to not undermine sanctions and assist in efforts to halt the fighting.

Russia-Ukraine war enters day 38

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday declared “I do not discuss any of my orders” as Russia continued to blame Kyiv for the "helicopter attack" on the oil depot in Belgorod. When asked if he had ordered such an attack, Zelenskyy said, “I'm sorry I do not discuss any of my orders as commander in chief, the leader of this state. There are things which I only share with the military armed forces of Ukraine and when they talk with me”.

Zelenskyy’s remarks came after Russia accused Ukraine of attacking a fuel depot in Belgorod on Friday. If Ukraine had ordered it, it would have been Kyiv’s first attack inside Russian territory. "You need to understand that on that territory that you mentioned they were placing their shooting systems and were firing missiles themselves," he added.