Russia-Ukraine War: China Denounces US For Supplying Military Weapons To Ukraine

On February 24, China's Foreign Ministry denounced the United States for supplying military weapons to Ukraine at a time when Russia was attacking the country militarily. On Thursday, Russian troops launched their anticipated onslaught on Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin warning that any attempt to intervene would result in "consequences you have never seen in the history."

In Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odessa, large explosions were heard before daybreak. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has proclaimed martial law, claiming that Russia has targeted Ukraine's military infrastructure. China, unlike the United States, "wouldn't provide weapons to other sides when we see a risk of conflict," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said during a regular media briefing in Beijing.

'Russia does not need support from China or others'

"I think Russia, as a capable major power, does not need such support from China or others," Hua continued.

Hua urged all parties to seek a peaceful resolution through negotiation in order to mitigate the economic consequences of Russia's military activities, which caused oil prices to rise by more than $5 per barrel. He went on to say that truly responsible countries should take responsible efforts to cooperatively preserve global energy security and avoid undermining the international energy market's security and stability with regional tension. Hua said China will carry on normal trade with both Russia and Ukraine, underscoring Beijing's recognition of Ukraine as a "sovereign state."

When questioned if Beijing considers Russia's military activity in Ukraine to be an "invasion," Hua reiterated the importance of all parties involved remembering the complex historical background of the situation and pursuing diplomacy. Moreover, China had accused the US of increasing tensions and creating fear over the Ukraine situation on Wednesday, just hours after Washington announced more sanctions against Russia and said it will continue to deliver weaponry to help Ukraine defend itself against a possible Russian invasion.

US to impose more sanctions on Russia

It is worth noting that President Joe Biden had previously stated that the sanctions were merely the first tranche and that more sanctions would be imposed if Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded his country's military grasp beyond the two eastern Donbas provinces. China and Russia have become closer in recent years as they have drifted further apart from the West and more at odds with the United States. Putin came to Beijing earlier this month to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, while the Russian leader gathered soldiers at Ukraine's borders.

