Russia-Ukraine War: EU Businessmen Call To Ban Dual Citizenship Of Russians In Europe

In the latest blow for Russia, European businessmen have started an online petition to ban the double citizenship of Russians in European nations. As Moscow continues its so-called ‘special’ military operation in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Parliament had also said in a statement that in order to prevent the Russian military aggression against European nations, people holding both EU and Russian Federation citizenship should be prohibited.

Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the unicameral parliament of the country, “The Russian Federation attacked Ukraine again. They bombarded a sovereign country. The country, which ratified the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement and became the candidate for the EU accession. However, the Russian Federation did not hesitate to assault Ukraine. They blatantly aim to punish Ukrainians for their European choice”.

Meanwhile, in view of escalating the Russia-Ukraine war, the European Union (EU) has announced plans to significantly reduce Russian gas imports this year amid political pressure to sever Moscow's main economic lifeline. As per reports, the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, will announce the goal later on Tuesday as bloc’s member nations stepped back from implementing the ban of Russian energy imports. EU Commission vice president Frans Timmermans told the European Parliament on Monday, “I think we can present a plan...that will substantially reduce our dependence on Russian gas already this year”.

EU ramps up measures to help those fleeing Ukraine amid war

The European Commission on Tuesday outlined substantial support by the bloc for those fleeing Ukraine amid war. The Commission said that “in the face of Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military invasion of Ukraine, European solidarity in action is helping people through direct humanitarian aid, emergency civil protection assistance, support at the border, as well as a clear legal status allowing those fleeing the war to receive immediate protection in the EU.”

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has claimed that Russian forces have lost over 12,000 personnel along with 317 tanks and around 120 artillery systems. Earlier, Russian forces also killed the mayor of Gostomel, a town near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv as they continue to capture major cities in the neighbouring country.

(Image: AP)