Russia-Ukraine War: EU States To Send Fighter Jets To Ukraine For Countering Moscow

The European Union (EU) is set to hand over fighter jets to Ukraine as Russia continues its onslaught in the former's cities. Sources have informed Republic Media Network that EU member states - Bulgaria, Poland and Slovakia will supply fighter jets to Ukraine to counter Russia. In addition, it is being reported that all three EU members will be supplying Ukraine with Mig-29 and Su-25 fighter jets, however, the information pertaining to the number of jets to be supplied is classified. This development also comes as Ukraine has urged the EU to grant its membership under a new special procedure.

The request was put forth by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Similarly, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal too has informed that his country has applied for EU membership under a special procedure. Taking to Twitter, Shmyhal asserted that Ukraine has "long proved" that it is an integral part of the European community. He further added that the time to make it official has come as Russia continues to attack Ukraine. The Ukrainian Prime Minister in his concluding remarks thanked his country's partners for support and quick decisions.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky says he asks European Union for immediate accession under new special procedure: Reuters #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/84NFsG1FPl — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2022

Ukrainians have long proved that we are an integral part of the European community. The time to put it down on paper has come. #Ukraine is applying for #EU membership under a special procedure. We are grateful to our partners for their support and quick decisions. — Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) February 28, 2022

Meanwhile, the EU has also decided to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and equipment to Ukraine. In remarks after the decision was announced, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen even said that Ukraine belongs to the bloc. She said, “Indeed over time, they belong to us. They are one of us and we want them in”. On the other hand, the Ukrainian government has also stated that in the case of Ukraine's accession to the EU under the simplified procedure, in accordance with EU law, member states can send their troops to Ukraine for common security, even outside the NATO bloc.

Ukrainian delegation arrives at Belarus border for talks with Russians

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian delegation arrived at the Belarus border for talks with their Russian counterparts, informed Ukraine President's Office. Additionally, the Russian news agency also reported that the negotiations between both sides would be held in a place code-named "fisherman's house". The event is scheduled to take place near the Ukrainian border on the banks of the Pripyat River in the Gomel region, as per reports. The Ukrainian delegation is led by Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and MP David Arakhamia, leader of Zelensky’s party.

Ukraine had initially refused to hold talks in Belarus, alleging that it is working with Russia. However, it later agreed to hold talks there near the Chernobyl exclusion zone. The decision was announced following a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko.