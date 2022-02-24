Russia-Ukraine War | From MEA Meetings, Control Room To Flights: Steps India Has Taken

Update at 4:30 PM

Sources informed Republic TV that Indian Air Force (IAF) has been put on high-alert.The IAF is on standby, ready for any kind of action including evacuation that will be ordered by the Government of India as the situation has spiralled with Ukraine being invaded by Russia. More than 20,000 Indian students remain stuck in Ukraine as Air India has been given the responsibility of evacuation.

Update at 4:00 PM

Message of Ambassador of India to Ukraine

The Ambassador of India to Ukraine in a letter saiid," I am PArtha Satpathy, the Ambassador of India to Ukraine. I am reaching out to you from Kyiv. Today early morning, we all up with the news that Ukraine is under attack.The situation is highly tense and very uncertain and this of course is causing a lot of anxiety. The airspace is closed , railway schedules are in flux and roads are crammed. I would request everyone to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude. The Embassy continues to remain open and operate in Kyiv."

After Russia ordered military operations in Eastern Ukraine's Donbass on Thursday, India in its first statement said that the country was closely monitoring the rapidly changing situation. Thereafter, a high-level meeting of the Ministry of External Affairs took place, in which a discussion was held in relation to the contingency plans being put into operation. Given airspace closure, MEA has decided to activate alternate evacuation routes. Also, MEA has decided to send additional Russian speaking officials to India's Embassy in Ukraine. Also, in Embassies in countries neighbouring Ukraine.

India issues advisory

Meanwhile, India's Embassy in Ukraine has issued an advisory for all Indian Nationals in Ukraine as of February 24. In the advisory, it has said, "The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit. " The country added, "All those who are travelling to Kyiv, including those from western parts of Kyiv, are advised to return to their respective cities temporarily, especially towards safer places along with the western bordering countries

Soon thereafter, the Embassy issued another advisory, through which it informed that since the Ukrainian airspace has been closed, the schedule for special flights has been cancelled. It outlined that alternate arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals, the information regarding which will be conveyed as soon there is finalization.

"Please carry your passports and necessary documents in person at all times," the advisory read.

Also, the MEA control room in Delhi is being expanded and made operational on a 24x7 basis to assist the students and other Indian nationals in Ukraine.

Russia invades Ukraine

Announcing a special military operation in Ukraine earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin had said that the motive behind it was not to 'capture 'the Eastern European country but just to 'demilitarize'. Urging the Ukrainian troops in Donbass to give up their weapons and 'go home', Putin had said that the fight between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers was 'inevitable'.

Meanwhile, the Defence of Ukraine has refused to 'go home' and take part in the fight. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Valery Zaluzhny, said," We are on our land and will not surrender but take it together to victory!"