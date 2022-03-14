Russia-Ukraine War: Germany To Restrict Info On Weapon Aid To Ukraine From Public Domain

In order to avert threats of a Russian attack on Germany for supporting Ukraine with defence weapons and equipment amid the ravaging war, Berlin on Monday, reportedly announced that it will restrict the information about the supply of weapons and military aid to Kyiv from the public domain due to security reasons, as per Russian state-affiliated media Sputnik.

Berlin on Wednesday, March 10, indicated that it would not help Ukraine with warplanes. The development came after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, held a joint press conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. During the presser, Scholz affirmed that Germany had already helped the war-torn country financially and had sent different kinds of weapons that were vital during a war. Scholz noted that Germany has given Ukraine financial and humanitarian aid, as well as some weapons. He added, “Otherwise, we must consider very carefully what we do in concrete terms, and that most certainly doesn’t include fighter planes.”

This comes after the Kremlin threatened NATO and Ukraine’s western allies that it will consider foreign weapons to be a part of the Ukrainian troops and will not refrain from attacking them. President Putin had earlier sent out a stringent warning to NATO forces that any attempt to interfere in the war will bear catastrophic consequences.

Russia-Ukraine war could escalate if Moscow attacks NATO allies

Casting aside the global condemnation and unwithered by the economic consequences of its prolonged invasion, Russia on Sunday shelled a military base near the Ukraine-Poland border. Reportedly, the Ukrainian army had amassed all the weapons and defence equipment that were being supplied by the West at that particular military base that was targeted. It is worth noting that Ukraine has been pleading to the Western allies for more warplanes in order to resist Russian forces and Poland had offered to help.

This was Moscow’s first attack near the Western border of Ukraine, just a few kilometres away from the Polish border. Notably, Poland is a NATO ally and any incursion by Russia in Poland can trigger NATO’s reciprocation. US, UK and several other nations have already deployed their best army weapons and troops in Poland in anticipation of any unforeseen circumstances.

If by any chance, Russian troops extend their attack on any NATO ally, the war will possibly engulf entire Europe and could trigger World War III, as the NATO and US are determined to retaliate the attack.

