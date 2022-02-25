Russia-Ukraine War: Here's What Indian States Are Doing To Ensure Safe Return Of Students

With several Indian students stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is working for their safe return. Moreover, several Indian states including Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh have also started contributing towards bringing the students safely back to India from Ukraine.

It is also important to mention that India had earlier started the evacuation process with an advisory for the students to return. On February 22, Tuesday, around 240 Indians had returned to India from Ukraine on Air India's Boeing 787 aircraft. The flight AI 1946 took off from Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv at around 6 p.m. (IST) and landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 11.40 p.m.

Know what Indian states are doing to bring students back:

The Karnataka government has appointed a Nodal Officer to facilitate the safe movement of stranded people from the state in Ukraine to their respective destinations. The Nodal Office is said to coordinate with MEA & Embassy of India, Kyiv, and provide support for the evacuation of stranded people from the state.

Uttarakhand’s Principal Secretary (Home) RK Sudhanshu on Thursday directed the District Magistrates of all the 13 districts to provide complete details of citizens living in the country. Following the details, the state administration will ensure security to those stranded through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of India.

Chattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that many students of Chattisgarh are stranded in Ukraine and that a call centre has been set up in the state where about 70 students have reached out so far. He even revealed that the state govt is in touch with GoI for the safe return of the students.

The Haryana government has set up a 24x7 control room through the foreign cooperation department as CM Manohar Lal Khattar assured that his government will work in close coordination with the Centre.

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar have written to External Affairs Ministry seeking their intervention to ensure the safe return of students who belong to the respective states. Andhra Pradesh has assured the central government of its full support in repatriating stranded Indians, stated PTI.

Govt of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have established helpline numbers to help the migrants and students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who are stranded in Ukraine.

Expressing concerns for state citizens in crisis-hit Ukraine, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has also directed the state officials to work closely with the centre.

At the same time, the Centre has set up a control room that will work to ensure the safe homecoming of stranded Indians. Junior External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan has assured the families of those still in Ukraine that there is no need to panic.