Russia-Ukraine War: Here's What Indian States Are Doing To Ensure Safe Return Of Students

Image: PTI/ANI
With several Indian students stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is working for their safe return. Moreover, several Indian states including Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh have also started contributing towards bringing the students safely back to India from Ukraine.
It is also important to mention that India had earlier started the evacuation process with an advisory for the students to return. On February 22, Tuesday, around 240 Indians had returned to India from Ukraine on Air India's Boeing 787 aircraft. The flight AI 1946 took off from Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv at around 6 p.m. (IST) and landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 11.40 p.m.
Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar have written to External Affairs Ministry seeking their intervention to ensure the safe return of students who belong to the respective states. Andhra Pradesh has assured the central government of its full support in repatriating stranded Indians, stated PTI.
Govt of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have established helpline numbers to help the migrants and students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh who are stranded in Ukraine.
Expressing concerns for state citizens in crisis-hit Ukraine, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has also directed the state officials to work closely with the centre.
At the same time, the Centre has set up a control room that will work to ensure the safe homecoming of stranded Indians. Junior External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan has assured the families of those still in Ukraine that there is no need to panic.
"MEA is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine. As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals,” he informed reporters.
