Russia-Ukraine War: How Google, Apple & Other Tech Companies Are Reacting To The Crisis

As the Russian forces are invading Ukraine, technology leaders in the world are reacting to the situation. The Ukrainian leaders have reached out to top tech companies of the world, including Google and Apple to restrain their services in the Russian mainland. Apart from this, there are several companies that have been operational in Ukraine and have either stopped operations or are preparing for future scenarios. Keep reading to know more about the stance of tech companies on the Russia-Ukraine war.

Mykhailo Federov, the vice president of Ukraine has written letters to two of the biggest tech companies in the world, Apple and Google. In a tweet, Federov mentions that he has contacted Apple's CEO, Tim Cook, to block the Apple Store services for the citizens of the Russian Federation, supporting the package of US government sanctions. The vice president has also addressed Google to stop their services in the Russian Federation, including Google Pay.

Tech companies response to Russia-Ukraine war