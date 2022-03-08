Russia-Ukraine War: IBM Halts All Operations In Russia Amid Ongoing War In Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war has escalated over the days, American multinational technology corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) has halted all its operations in Russia, CEO Arvind Krishna said. In a statement released on Monday by the company, IBM CEO said, “I have heard from many of you in response to last week's announcement regarding the war in Ukraine, and I appreciate your feedback. First, let me be very clear -- we have suspended all business in Russia.”

Krishna went on to say that a couple of the initiatives are underway to assist IBM's colleagues in that region. The firm also stated that it is giving crucial assistance to the areas that have been hit the worst in the war.

Furthermore, the CEO has praised the support of IBMers in assisting Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries. Providing an example of their support, he added that a recently developed and utilised IBMer ‘Resource Finder Map’ links Ukrainian IBMers as well as IBM contractors escaping their nation “with IBM colleagues in the immediate CEE region who can offer assistance, including lodging, transportation, food and supplies, for them and their families,” as per the statement. Krishna highlighted that nearly hundreds of CEE workers have already joined up as volunteers in less than 24 hours.

IBM employees are encouraged to keep donating to the International Red Cross

Arvind Krishna also said that IBM employees all throughout the world are encouraged to keep donating to the International Red Cross. In addition to this, the firm is even contributing $250,000 to People in Need in the Czech Republic as well as $250,000 to Polish Humanitarian Action in Poland, both of which are providing crucial assistance to the most badly affected communities, as per the statement.

IMB CEO and Chairman also revealed that they have maintained frequent contact with their local staff in Ukraine and continue to give assistance, including relocation and financial help. He urged that their top priority continues to be the safety and security of IBMers along with their families in all regions affected by the crisis.

IBM stands with Ukraine. Read the statement from IBM CEO Arvind Krishna: https://t.co/z49ksERAYX pic.twitter.com/CDYpZm87OS — IBM (@IBM) March 4, 2022

Meanwhile, due to the commencement of the military operation in Ukraine, IBM has joined the long list of businesses that have halted their operations in Russia. Several multinational corporations, media outlets, and other large-scale firms have all declared plans to leave Russia.

Apart from multinational technology corporation IBM, aerospace company Boeing said on Sunday that it was suspending some of its operations in Russia. As per media reports, the corporation still needs to deal with its connection with a key titanium supplier managed by a sanctioned billionaire who formerly worked in the KGB with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

(Image: ANI/ Unsplash/ AP)