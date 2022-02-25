Russia-Ukraine War: ICC May Investigate Possible Genocides, War Crimes Against Humanity

As the Ukraine-Russia conflict intensifies, the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court Karim Hana informed that ICC is monitoring the developments in the war-hit country. The prosecutor of the legal institution further mentioned that the court may launch an investigation into acts of genocide, crimes against humanity, and war crimes committed on its territory.

"I have been closely following recent developments in and around Ukraine with increasing concern," Khan said in a statement as quoted by Reuters.

He said that he would remind all sides conducting hostilities on the territory of Ukraine, his office may exercise its jurisdiction and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity, or war crime committed within the country.

Ukraine accepts ICC

Ukraine accepted ICC jurisdiction for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed on its territory since February 2014 following the Russian annexation of Crimea in March 2014 and the subsequent fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces.

The office of the prosecutor in December 2020, had mentioned that it had reasons to believe war crimes and other crimes were committed during the conflict in eastern Ukraine. Though the preliminary examination was closed, a formal request to judges to open a full investigation has not been filed yet. Therefore, before an investigation can be opened, judges' agreement is a must. Khan had said when asked about the progress of the examination, there was no update on the case

Russia is not a member of the ICC and has opposed the ICC case.

Russia-Ukraine war

On Thursday, February 24, Russia launched attacks on major cities and airports across Ukraine, shelling more than a dozen cities and towns, including outside of Kyiv. Russian troops at once moved across the Ukrainian border in multiple regions. They then landed in the port city of Odesa in the south and crossed the eastern border into Kharkiv, the second-largest city. The troops were then reported moving into an area north of Kyiv, advancing on Chernihiv, about 80 miles away. Meanwhile, Ukraine has declared martial law, meaning that the military takes temporary control, and has further cut diplomatic ties with Russia.

Image: RepublicWorld