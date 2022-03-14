Russia-Ukraine War: ICRC Calls For Ceasefire In Mariupol To Avoid 'worst-case Scenario'

International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) has warned that the residents of Mariupol, a port city in Ukraine, face a "worst-case scenario" as more than 2,000 people have died in the city since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started on February 24. On Sunday, the Mariupol local council announced on its official Telegram account that 2,187 Mariupol people had died due to Russian strikes.

The president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Peter Maurer said in a statement that all parties to the conflict are urged to prioritise humanitarian concerns as the Mariupol residents have been living in a life-or-death situation for the past few weeks. He further stated that this must come to an end immediately and that their survival, as well as their access to food, water, and shelter, must be ensured.

'Time is running out for those stranded in the city'

Maurer also said that if the sides do not find a solution as soon as possible, history will look back on what is happening in Mariupol with horror. ICRC has called for "a specific, precise, executable agreement" to be reached as soon as possible so that civilians who wish to flee can do so safely and those who stay can receive life-saving relief. It also stated that time is running out for those stranded in the city.

In the statement, ICRC stated that they call on all parties involved in the conflict to follow international humanitarian law, stating that civilians, civilian infrastructure, hospitals, and medical staff who do not participate in hostilities should not be targets. It also said that the parties must do everything possible to avoid placing military targets in or near highly populated areas and to safeguard people from the effects of attacks.

Russia has claimed that it is attacking military targets

Russia has continuously claimed that its offensive in Ukraine is a special military operation on Ukrainian military targets. Last week, however, Ukraine accused Russia of shelling a children's hospital and a maternity unit, killing three people. Mariupol's municipal officials stated that the city's residential districts were bombarded every 30 minutes on Thursday, according to local media.

Image: @ICRC_ua/Twitter/ AP