Russia-Ukraine War: Kyiv Claims 323 Children Died, Over 580 Were Injured In Conflict

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to escalate, the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said that 323 children have lost their lives since the onset of the military conflict. It further said that another 586 have been wounded in the war-torn nation since the Russian invasion began on February 24. Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office said that an 8-year-old girl was injured in Donetsk and two children aged 12 and 14 were injured due to Russian shelling in Kharkiv.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office further said that these figures, however, are not definitive since they are still carrying out work in active combat areas, temporarily occupied and liberated territories. According to the data shared by the Prosecutor General's Office, children were most affected in the Donetsk region with a number as high as 302. Apart from this, the Kharkiv region has witnessed 173 children being affected, Kyiv has seen 116, Chernihiv, 68, Luhansk, 54, Kherson region, 52, Mykolaiv, 48, Zaporizhzhia, 30, and 17 children were affected in Sumy. It is pertinent to note here that the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its 117 day on Monday.

UN estimates more than 4,500 civilians killed since the onset of Russia-Ukraine war

The United Nations on Friday, June 17, said that a total of 4,509 civilians have been killed, and 5,585 others have been injured since Russia launched its military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), an estimated 1,747 men, 1,166 women, 129 boys, and 124 girls as well as 41 children have been killed since the onset of military conflict in Ukraine. In addition, the OHCHR stated that the gender of 1,302 adults remains unknown.

Furthermore, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said that a total of 5,585 people have been injured since the Russian military aggression began. The total number of people who have been wounded includes 1,138 men, 792 women, 125 girls, 166 boys and 172 children. The OHCHR noted that the gender of 3,192 adults is not known so far.

It further said, "Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes."

Meanwhile, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said that 7,703,850 have left their homes in Ukraine since the Russian invasion commenced on February 24.

