Russia-Ukraine War: Lithuania To Send Armoured Personnel Carriers In Military Aid To Kyiv

Ever since Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin ordered its "Special Military Operation" against neighbouring Ukraine, the war has united western nations resulting in tough sanctions on Russia and massive support for Ukraine. On Wednesday, Lithuania's Defense Ministry announced that it will transfer 20 M113 armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine in order to stand and fight against Russian aggression. Along with 20 armored personnel carriers, Lithuania has also decided to provide military trucks and de-mining vehicles to Ukraine to further support its defense against Russia.

Taking to Twitter, the Defence Ministry stated, "Our support is crucial for Ukraine's victory and the defence of its sovereignty." "Lithuania provided the first assistance before the war started, and now we are constantly thinking about additional effective support that is critical to Ukraine going forward."

🇱🇹🇺🇦 Lithuania prepares a new shipment of aid to Ukraine.



20 M113 armoured vehicles;

10 military trucks;

10 SUVs for demining operations.



It will be delivered to Ukraine to further support its defence against Russia. We remain committed to support Ukraine in every possible way.

Notably, Lithuania has also confirmed that it will organise various training and courses for Ukrainian soldiers and instructors. "Lithuania will also host Ukrainian soldiers for rehabilitation and medical treatment." We will continue to provide Ukraine with military equipment as well," said Lithuania's MoD.

🇱🇹DefMin @a_anusauskas:



💬Our support is crucial for Ukraine's victory and defence of its sovereignty. Lithuania provided the first assistance before the war started and now we are constantly thinking about additional effective support that is critical to Ukraine going forward.

Notably, Lithuania has been providing military aid to war-hit Ukraine since the start of the war. Earlier, Vilnius had handed over massive mortars to Ukraine that cost around tens of millions of euros. The President of Lithuania, Gitanas Nausda, has also travelled from Lithuania to provide a "strong message of political support." During his visit, he stated that his nation will continue to support Ukraine's battle for sovereignty and independence.

Australian govt provided M113s, Bushmasters in military aid to Kyiv

Recently, the Australian government announced to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine. Australian Defence Minister Peter Dutton announced that the latest assistance package to Ukraine would include Australian Army armoured vehicles, including 20 Thales-built Bushmasters and 14 M113 APCs.

As per the Australian Defence Ministry, the war aid to Ukraine cost around $12 million for M113AS4 APCs and $48.9 million for 20 additional Bushmasters. Australia also provided 3 pallets of radiation monitoring equipment along with personal protective equipment. In addition to this, a total of 60 pallets of medical supplies donated by the public was also sent to the war-hit country.

"The Australian government will continue to identify opportunities for further military assistance where it is able to provide a required capability to the Ukrainian Armed Forces expeditiously," Minister Dutton has said in a statement.

"Australia stands with the people of Ukraine, and again calls on Russia to cease its unprovoked, unjust and illegal invasion of Ukraine," he stated.

