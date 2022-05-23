Russia-Ukraine: Zelenskyy Warns Coming Weeks Of War 'will Be Difficult'

Quick links:
Russia has launched almost 1,500 missile strikes on Ukraine since the start of the war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday.
During his evening address he said 1,474 missile strikes had been carried out by Russian forces since the beginning of the conflict with more than 2,000 different missiles used in those attacks.
On the eve of the three-month anniversary of the start of the war, Zelenskyy said four missiles had killed 87 people in the town of Desna, 55 kilometers (34 miles) north of Kyiv.
The Russians have now concentrated their forces on Donbas cities and “are trying to destroy all life,” he added.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his usual late-night briefing warned that the "coming days of the war will be difficult" as Russia has continued to escalate its attacks on the industrial heartland of Donbass region.
⚡️Zelensky: The coming weeks will be difficult.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 23, 2022
In his address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the following weeks will be difficult as fighting in the Donbas is intensifying and Russia is attempting to hold on to the occupied areas.
Speaking during his nightly address, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday appealed to the international community to pressure Russia into exchanging Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs). He said that the world leaders are "trying to talk to Russia" but it is not enough.
⚡️Zelensky: The world has to pressure Russia into exchanging Ukrainian POWs.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 23, 2022
According to Zelensky, several thousands of Ukrainians are remaining in Russian captivity. He said that foreign leaders “are trying to talk to Russia,” but the world has to pressure it instead.
New satellite images from Maxar Technologies of the Crimean port of Sevastopol showed that Russia's theft of Ukrainian grain appears to be ramping up. The photos published on May 19 and May 21 showed two ships — the Matros Pozynich and the Matros Koshka- anchored next to grain silos. Both ships have now left port, CNN said.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson penned down a heartfelt letter to the children of Ukraine, saying that the whole world will remember the courage they have shown since the onset of the brutal war. Applauding the bravery of every Ukrainian child, PM Johnson said, “We in the UK will never forget you.” "In any other year, children like you would be spilling out of your homes and schools to play with your friends, to chase a football... to simply enjoy what is supposed to be a uniquely carefree time in your lives. Of course, this is not any other year," he writes.
To all the children of Ukraine: You are not alone. We stand with you. pic.twitter.com/aFzLK2gJu7— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) May 23, 2022
Given the escalating Russian war in the country and the lasting impact, Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska on Monday launched the national psychological support programme to help people overcome the trauma of war. The initiative will be in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO).
“None of the Ukrainians, neither an adult or child can be sure that they will wake up tomorrow. All the things Ukrainians experienced in the occupation, at the front, at the bomb shelters, under shelling, abroad, they need rehabilitation just as the physically wounded,” Zelenska said in a video statement posted on social media, as quoted by CNN.
A Russian soldier who pleaded guilty to killing a civilian was sentenced by a Ukrainian court Monday to life in prison — the maximum — amid signs the Kremlin may hold trials of its own, particularly of the captured fighters who held out at Mariupol’s steel plant.
Meanwhile, in a rare public expression of opposition to the war from the ranks of the Russian elite, a veteran Kremlin diplomat resigned and sent a scathing letter to foreign colleagues in which he said of the invasion, “Never have I been so ashamed of my country as on Feb. 24 of this year.”
Starbucks is pulling out of the Russian market. In a memo to employees Monday, the Seattle coffee giant said it decided to close its 130 stores and no longer have a brand presence in Russia.
Starbucks said it will continue to pay its nearly 2,000 Russian employees for six months and help them transition to new jobs. Starbucks' move follows McDonald's exit from the Russian market last week.
A Ukrainian official says Russian forces are stepping up their bombardment of the Donbas area. Pavlo Kyrylenko told AP on Monday in Kramatorsk that heavy fighting was continuing near the region of Luhansk and that the front line was under continuous shelling.
Kramatorsk and neighbouring Sloviansk are the largest cities in the parts of the Donetsk region not held by Russian forces currently.
Kyrylenko told The Associated Press in Kramatorsk that the "situation is difficult. The front line is under shelling at all times.”
The vast majority of the population has already been evacuated, he said. Of more than 1.6 million people who lived in the region before the Feb. 24 Russian invasion, there are “not more than 320,000 people” left.
Ukraine's Defense Ministry Spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on Monday said Russia continues to bombard Ukraine's frontline with tactical missiles and other weaponry.
Motuzyanyk said Russia is trying to surround joint forces and "establish complete control over the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson regions".
Motuzyanyk said Russia continues to strike Ukraine with kalibr sea-based missiles.
He said Ukrainian forces have "repulsed 11 enemy attacks" over the past day in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions and destroyed several units of Russia's military fleet.
Amid the ongoing war in Eastern Europe, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that the country's economy is "withstanding the blow" of global sanctions despite all the challenges. He made this statement while holding a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in the Black Sea resort of Sochi on Monday, May 23. "The Russian economy withstands the blow of the sanctions, it withstands it very worthily. All the main macroeconomic indicators speak of this," Putin stated, as per The Associated Press (AP).
American news magazine- "TIME" has released the list of the 100 most influential people in 2022 on Monday. In the list, both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, secured space. Zelenskyy was selected for the "Leaders" category. Apart from Zelenskyy, Ukraine Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi was also selected for the "Leaders" category, while Ukrainian media Ukrainska Pravda’s Chief Editor Sevgil Musaieva is among the "Innovators". Though including both Russian and Ukrainian leaders seems controversial, TIME's Editor-In-Chief said, "When our team gets together to choose the TIME100, we have one barometer: influence. Who shaped the year? Who stood up? Who stood out? Influence, of course, maybe for good or for ill—a dichotomy never more visible than in this year’s TIME100, which includes both Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky."
⚡️3 Ukrainians in TIME's 100 most influential people in the world.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 23, 2022
President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi were selected for the “Leaders” category, while Ukrainian media Ukrainska Pravda’s Chief Editor Sevgil Musaieva is among the “Innovators”.
Days after Russia released a video of the surrender of Ukrainian soldiers from Mariupol, Russian officials said it is likely that President Vladimir Putin may offer an exchange with Moscow defenders. However, officials did not provide any details on the possible plan. Earlier today, Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, refuted any possibility of exchange of Mariupol defenders with pro-Kremlin lawmaker Viktor Medvedchuk. He said Medvedchuk is a civilian.
⚡️Russian official admits possibility of exchanging Mariupol defenders.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 23, 2022
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said the possibility may be discussed with Ukraine but didn’t provide any further details.
As Moscow attempt to take the Donbass area, Russian forces in eastern Ukraine are stepping up attacks on a key city. Moscow's soldiers have been shelling Severodonetsk, the largest city under Ukrainian control in Luhansk province, with artillery and missiles. Russian military tried to invade the city from four directions on May 22, according to local officials. The announcement comes as the United Nations announced that the global number of displaced people has surpassed 100 million for the first time.
According to UN officials, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has contributed to the bleak milestone. Since the war began on February 24, it is estimated that over 14 million people have fled their homes. Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, said the revelation should serve as a wake-up call to international leaders.
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova, on Monday, accused Russian forces of killing at least 4,600 civilians since Russia's unprovoked action started against Ukraine in February this year. The figure also includes at least 232 children who were killed in the brutal attack.
⚡️Prosecutors: Russia killed at least 4,600 civilians in Ukraine since Feb. 24.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 23, 2022
The casualties include 232 children. The figure does not take into account data from Russian-occupied territories, according to Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.
The eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will flare regional tensions and “in no way” will stabilise or ensure the security of its member nations, Stanislav Zas, secretary general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a post-Soviet Russia-led security bloc, said on May 22. In an interview with the Belarus-1 television channel, Zas said that the prospects of Finland and Sweden’s NATO membership would escalate the hostilities between Russia and the NATO allied member nations.
Reacting to the recent statement of European Union (EU) High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell regarding strengthing the block's security amid Russia's invasion, Moscow on Monday said: "he is not a proponent of diplomatic methods of settling disputes". While speaking to the reporters on Monday, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the implementation of Borrell’s idea of creating a European army will not improve security on the continent.
"Contrary to the office he takes he constantly and publicly demonstrates his commitment to acting from the position of strength," TASS news agency quoted Peskov as saying.
Hours after Poland prematurely terminated the agreement on Russian gas supplies, Kremlin said the action requires attention and thorough analysis, Interfax reported on Monday. While addressing a press conference on May 23, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, said, "Of course, as for the transit side of this case (breaking the agreement with Russia), I think Gazprom is ready to give more detailed explanations if necessary." "But this is a topic that, of course, deserves attention with the understanding that there are also alternative routes for gas supplies, which, by the way, are operating under pressure at the moment," he added.
Amid the ongoing war, the Polish government has prematurely terminated the agreement on Russian gas supplies. According to multiple media reports, the decision was taken on May 13. The report said that the Polish government also refused to pay for energy in rubles.
⚡️Poland terminates gas contract with Russia ahead of schedule.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 23, 2022
The contract, signed in 1993, was valid until the end of 2022, but Poland decided to terminate it earlier due to Russia’s war against Ukraine, Polish Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa said on May 23.
Houses on fire. Artillery blasting through thick apartment walls. People hiding in basements without electricity, water or gas as their towns are pulverized above them.
In shock, sometimes fighting off tears, civilians fleeing areas near the eastern front in the war in Ukraine described scenes of devastation as their towns and villages came under sustained attack from Russian forces.
More than 270 people boarded an evacuation train Sunday heading west to safer areas of Ukraine from the town of Pokrovsk, most brought there on buses from areas near the fighting.
“Ashes, ruins. The northern parts, the southern parts, all are ruined,” said 83-year-old Lida Chuhay, who fled the hard-hit town of Lyman, near the front line in the eastern Luhansk province. “Literally everything is on fire: houses, buildings, everything.”
She and others who fled Lyman said the town was coming under sustained attack and much of it had been reduced to rubble. Those still left there were hiding in shelters. Barely anyone ventures outside as it’s too dangerous to walk in the streets.
“They ruined everything,” said Olha Medvedeva, sitting opposite Chuhay on the train. “The five-story building where we were living, everything flew away — the windows, the doors.”
Everyone now lives in basements, she said, as projectiles fly overhead.
Petro Demidov, sitting opposite her on the train, said they hid in a supermarket while they waited for the bus to pick them up and take them to the train. Above them, the ceiling shook from the force of the explosions outside.
“We got away under heavy fire,” he said.
Read more here
The Ukrainian Parliament, Verkhovna Rada, on Sunday, May 22, banned the use of symbols used by Russian armed forces for the military offensive against Ukraine. However, the lawmakers have agreed to the proposal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to allow the use of symbols in museums for educational purposes. The decision was announced by Verkhonava Rada in a Facebook post.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for “maximum” sanctions against Russia during a virtual speech on the first day of the World Economic Forum gathering of corporate executives, government officials and other VIPs in Davos, Switzerland. He said sanctions need to go further to stop Russia’s aggression, including an oil embargo, blocking all of its banks and cutting off trade with Russia completely.
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskyy has signed a law on confiscating the property of those who are supporting the ongoing conflict. According to Zelenskyy, the main intention of the law is to finance the Ukrainian budget.
⚡️Zelensky signs law to confiscate assets of those who support Russian aggression.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 23, 2022
The law aims to help finance the Ukrainian budget, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 23.
A Ukrainian court sentenced a 21-year-old Russian soldier to life in prison on Monday for killing a Ukrainian civilian, in the first war crimes trial held since Russia’s invasion. Sgt. Vadim Shishimarin was accused of shooting a Ukrainian civilian in the head in a village in the northeastern Sumy region in the early days of the war. He pleaded guilty and testified that he shot the man after being ordered to do so. He told the court that an officer insisted that the Ukrainian man, who was speaking on his cellphone, could pinpoint their location to the Ukrainian forces.
⚡️Russian soldier given life sentence for killing civilian.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 23, 2022
A Ukrainian court sentenced Vadim Shishimarin, who had pled guilty to killing a 62-year old man in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast.
As Russia escalated its onslaught in the eastern Donbas region, the Ukrainian authorities stated that the country will not accept any ceasefire settlement that involves ceding territory to Moscow. "The war must end with the complete restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. That is our victory. Our common victory with the civilized world. After all, today Ukraine is defending not itself only. Today Ukraine is the Thermopiles of Europe," Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff, stated in a Twitter post.
The war must end with the complete restoration of 🇺🇦 territorial integrity and sovereignty. That is, our victory. Our common victory with the civilized world. After all, today 🇺🇦 is defending not itself only. 🇺🇦 today it is the Thermopiles of Europe.— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) May 22, 2022
According to the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic leader, the prisoners of war (POWs) from Azovstal steel factory in Mariupol will be tried in Donetsk, as per Interfax News Agency.
Russian troops on Sunday heavily shelled the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk in Donbass region. Locals and Ukrainian defenders dug trenches to take shelter amid the ferocious bombardment.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said that Kyiv will not cede any territory to Russia in order to secure a peace treaty. He predicted that Moscow could renew attacks on Ukraine despite the concessions, which could be of greater intensity.