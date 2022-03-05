Quick links:
Image: AP
As Russian aggression continued for the 10th day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he will hold an online meeting with representatives of the United States Senate on Saturday. According to a report by CNN, both Democratic and Republican US senators received an invitation to attend a Zoom meeting with Zelensky on Saturday. The emergency meeting is scheduled to take place at 09:30 am (16:30 Kyiv time)
A top military official from US Defence Forces said that since the begging of the invasion, Russia has fired more than 500 missiles on Ukraine. "The Ukrainians still have a significant majority of their air combat power available to them, both fixed-wing and rotary-wing as well as unmanned systems and surface-to-air systems," the official told Reuters. This comes as the US established a hotline with Russia.
US President Joe Biden held a bilateral meeting with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö on Friday. While addressing reporters from the Oval Office, Biden quipped that the world would be a safer place if Scandinavian nations were in charge of global affairs. “You know my predecessor who sat in this seat, President Obama, used to say it would be alright if we left everything to the Nordic countries,” Biden said. Replying to him, Niinistö jokingly said, "Well, we usually don’t start wars."
Today I welcomed President Niinistö of Finland to the White House to talk about European security. During our meeting, we called PM Magdalena Andersson of Sweden to discuss enhancing our cooperation. Both countries are valued defense partners to the United States and NATO. pic.twitter.com/F15RdYcdpa— President Biden (@POTUS) March 5, 2022
Ukraine's embattled President Volodymyr Zelensky said NATO would be responsible for the deaths of Ukrainians due to its refusal to help Kyiv protect its skies from Russian warplanes. “All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity,” he said in a nighttime address. His statement comes as NATO rejected Zelenskyy's plea for a "No Fly Zone" over Ukraine.
A missile fragment, presumably from a Russian missile, fell in the yard of Ukrainian Prez Vlodymyr Zelenskyy's state dacha near Kyiv. The photos were shared by Presidential spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov on his Facebook page. According to Nykyforov, the Ukrainian President joked, "Missed me" when he saw them.
Image Credits: Sergii Nykyforov/Facebook
US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on March 4 at the UN that Russian forces are now 20 miles, and closing, from Ukraine’s second-largest nuclear facility – the Yuzhnoukrainsk Nuclear Power Station in southern Ukraine’s Mykolaiv Oblast.
Late on Friday, US Embassy in Kyiv said that Russia's bombardment of Zaporizhzhia was a "war crime". In a tweet, embassy officials asserted that "Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further." Russia attacked the nuclear power plant on Friday, following which it caught fire.
It is a war crime to attack a nuclear power plant. Putin's shelling of Europe's largest nuclear plant takes his reign of terror one step further. #TheHague #Zaporizhzhia #StandwithUkraine— U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) March 4, 2022
Multinational food brands Coca-Cola and Danone are leaving the Russian market, Nexta reported on Saturday.
it's not about taste anymore, but about good and evil. @cocacola chose the latter. @pepsi, time for your counterattack is now— Ukraine / Україна (@Ukraine) March 4, 2022