US President Joe Biden held a bilateral meeting with his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinistö on Friday. While addressing reporters from the Oval Office, Biden quipped that the world would be a safer place if Scandinavian nations were in charge of global affairs. “You know my predecessor who sat in this seat, President Obama, used to say it would be alright if we left everything to the Nordic countries,” Biden said. Replying to him, Niinistö jokingly said, "Well, we usually don’t start wars."

Today I welcomed President Niinistö of Finland to the White House to talk about European security. During our meeting, we called PM Magdalena Andersson of Sweden to discuss enhancing our cooperation. Both countries are valued defense partners to the United States and NATO. pic.twitter.com/F15RdYcdpa — President Biden (@POTUS) March 5, 2022