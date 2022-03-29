Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol Mayor Claims 5,000 Including 200 Children Killed In City

As the Russian aggression in Ukraine continues for more than a month, the Mayor of the besieged city Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko has claimed that as of Sunday, more than 5,000 people have been killed in the city, including 200 children. He estimated that 90% of the city's 2,600 residential structures have been destroyed or damaged by the Russian attack and nearly 40% of the residential buildings in Mariupol are now unusable. Due to fears of the Russian attacks on humanitarian routes, Ukraine has halted evacuations from the besieged city. Turkey, Greece, and France are currently attempting to organise a mass evacuation of the Mariupol people.

Boychenko also stated that before the war, Russian forces controlled some areas and were moving deeper into the city of nearly half a million people. In an overnight interview with the local UNIAN news agency, Boychenko stated that Mariupol requires a thorough evacuation. He also stated that there are suburbs of the city of which they have gained control, referring to Russian forces surrounding the city. He stated that their most critical objective is to rescue every single life in the city and there are 26 buses scheduled to travel to Mariupol to evacuate, but they have yet to acquire clearance to do so.

10 of the 11 humanitarian corridors agreed between the fighting sides

Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of Ukraine's Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk stated on March 27 that, while 10 of the 11 humanitarian corridors agreed between the fighting sides were operational, Mariupol residents in private vehicles were unable to flee to Zaporizhzhya due to checkpoints in Vasylivka. Boychenko stated that between 20,000 and 30,000 Mariupol people are forcibly relocated to territory under Russian control. Ukraine claims that around 1,60,000 inhabitants in Mariupol are still trapped by Russian forces, with little or no food, water, or medical

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has landed in Mariupol

In the meanwhile, Russian sources said that Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has landed in Mariupol to boost Russian fighter morale. In Russia's military campaign in pro-Western Ukraine, Chechen fighters have been deployed. Chechnya's National Politics Minister Akhmed Dudayev told official news agency RIA Novosti that Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov is in Mariupol to increase the battle spirit of the fighter as well as deliver them extra equipment.

Image: AP