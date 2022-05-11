Russia-Ukraine War May Be Causing Surge In Dolphin Deaths In Black Sea, Say Scientists

Scientists have suggested that a recent increase in the deaths of dolphins in the Black Sea might have been caused due to ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Researchers think that the rise in noise pollution in the northern Black Sea caused by around 20 Russian navy vessels and ongoing military activities could have resulted in cetaceans moving south to Turkish and Bulgarian shores, The Guardian reported. The dolphins near Turkish and Bulgarian shores could have been stranded or entangled in fishing nets in large numbers.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started on February 24, Turkey has reported an increase in common dolphin (Delphinus delphis) stranded across its Black Sea coast. Over 80 dolphins have been reportedly found dead across Turkey's western Black Sea. The Turkish Marine Research Foundation (Tudav) has labelled the deaths of more than 80 dolphins “an extraordinary increase”. Turkish Marine Research Foundation (Tudav) in the initial investigation found that around half of the dolphins were killed after being caught in fishing nets, as per the Guardian report. The researchers, however, have not been able to reveal the cause of death of other dolphins as no signs of entanglement or gunshot wounds have been found on the carcasses.

'Acoustic trauma' can be a cause for dolphin's death, says scientists

Dr Bayram Ozturk, the chair of Tudav, has suggested that "acoustic trauma" might have caused the death of dolphins. As per the news report, marine mammals rely on sound for communication and other functions, and underwater noise can have serious, even fatal, effects on cetaceans. Dr Pavel Gol’din, a researcher at Ukraine’s National Academy of Sciences, said that acoustic trauma might describe the strandings, and underwater noise caused by military rate. Dr Gol'din added that the underwater noise might not be directly responsible for the deaths of dolphins, as per the Guardian report. However, they could move to unfamiliar territories to avoid the noise and it could be the reason behind the "mass migration of fish and cetacean stocks to the south."

Russia-Ukraine War

It is pertinent to mention here that Russia, on February 24, initiated a “special” operation in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Since then, deaths and destruction have been reported in Ukraine due to ongoing hostilities between the two warring nations. According to UNHCR, more than 5.9 million people have left Ukraine and moved to neighbouring countries to escape the war. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an address to the Parliament of Malta on May 10, has said that thousands of adults have been killed and 226 children have died due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. He added that these are the numbers that have been officially recorded.

Image: Unsplash/Representative