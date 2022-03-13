Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Fresh Explosion Heard Near Northwestern City Of Lviv

The battle to protect Ukraine's sovereignty has entered the third week. As Russian troops continue to attack Ukrainian cities, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stepped on his efforts to get the West to intervene.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Russia-Ukraine war

Image: AP

pointer
11:02 IST, March 13th 2022
Russia-Ukraine war: Fresh explosion heard in Ivano-Frankivsk

On Sunday, the city of Ivano-Frankivsk witnessed fresh shelling by the Russian troops. According to reports by Kyiv Independent, air alerts are on in the city located 130 kilometres from Lviv. Meanwhile, authorities have asked residents to head to the nearest air shelter at the earliest. 

 

pointer
10:53 IST, March 13th 2022
Russia Ukraine War: Explosions heard near Lviv, lawmaker calls it result of air defence against Russian missiles

The northwestern Ukrainian city of Lviv witnessed explosions by Russian troops who continued their offensive on Day 18. According to The Guardian, multiple explosions were heard on the outskirts of the city around 6 am on Sunday. Later, local lawmaker Igor Zinkevych clarified that the explosions were a result of Ukraine’s air defence against Russian missiles. 

 

pointer
10:43 IST, March 13th 2022
Russia Ukraine War: Zelenskyy says Russia is trying to create new 'pseudo-republics' in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Russia is trying to create new “pseudo-republics” in his country. Addressing Ukrainians late on Saturday, he asked people residing in captured or besieged cities to keep their resistance up. Zelenskyy asked them not to succumb to Russian “blackmail” and repeat the experience of Donetsk and Luhansk, as reported by The Guardian. 

pointer
10:06 IST, March 13th 2022
Russia Ukraine War: Moldova has reached 'breaking point' in housing refugees, country's FM warns

Moldova’s foreign minister Nicu Popescu has admitted that his country is approaching a “breaking point” in its ability to shelter those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. Moldova-a non-EU country- is bordered by Ukraine on three sides and has become one of the prime destinations for refugees. According to BBC, the country currently houses around 100,000 refugees representing a 4% increase in its national population and would be equivalent in proportion to 2.5 million refugees arriving in the UK in a fortnight. 

pointer
09:56 IST, March 13th 2022
Russia Ukraine War: UK Govt. to pay £350 a month to families hosting Ukrainian refugees

 

British families who house refugees from Ukraine will get £350 a month in return, the Boris Johnson administration announced on Saturday. According to the government's Homes for Ukraine program, all British residents are urged to lend Ukrainian refugees a spare room or a vacant property for at least six months. Since the start of the war on February 24, more than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine. 

pointer
09:42 IST, March 13th 2022
Russia Ukraine War: Zelenskyy asks Ukrainians to 'let up their defence' against invaders

In a late-night address on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked his compatriots to keep up the resistance against the enemy. “We do not have the right to let up our defence, no matter how difficult it may be,” he said. Additionally, he also said that Russian troops could only take over Kyiv if they raise the city to the ground. 

According to AP, over 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had died since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. Meanwhile, a total of 600 Russian soldiers have surrendered. As the conflict enters its 18th day on Sunday, Zelenskyy stated the possibility of holding peace talks with the Russians in Jerusalem. 

pointer
09:27 IST, March 13th 2022
Russia-Ukraine War: Zelenskyy asks Israeli PM for help after abduction of Melitopol Mayor

Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to announce that he has continued dialogue with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett regarding the same. As per the tweet, both the leaders held a telephonic conversation wherein they discussed ‘Russian aggression’ and repression of civilians. In addition, Zelesnkyy also asked Bennett to help him in the release of the captive mayor of Melitopol.

 

pointer
09:21 IST, March 13th 2022
Russia Ukraine War: New Mayor installed in Russia occupied Melitopol

A day after Russian troops abducted Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, a former member of the city council Galina Danilchenko was chosen to replace him. Making a telegram post soon after assuming office, Danilchenko asserted  that her "main task is to take all necessary steps to get the city back to normal." Melitopol, located in southern Ukraine, is currently under Russian occupation. 

 

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia-Ukraine war, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Mariupol
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND