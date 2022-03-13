Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Fresh Explosion Heard Near Northwestern City Of Lviv

Quick links:
Image: AP
On Sunday, the city of Ivano-Frankivsk witnessed fresh shelling by the Russian troops. According to reports by Kyiv Independent, air alerts are on in the city located 130 kilometres from Lviv. Meanwhile, authorities have asked residents to head to the nearest air shelter at the earliest.
⚡️Explosions heard in Ivano-Frankivsk.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 13, 2022
Air raid alerts are on. Residents are asked to head to the nearest shelter.
The northwestern Ukrainian city of Lviv witnessed explosions by Russian troops who continued their offensive on Day 18. According to The Guardian, multiple explosions were heard on the outskirts of the city around 6 am on Sunday. Later, local lawmaker Igor Zinkevych clarified that the explosions were a result of Ukraine’s air defence against Russian missiles.
⚡️Early morning explosions near Lviv were the result of Ukraine’s air defense against Russian missiles, according to local lawmaker Igor Zinkevych.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 13, 2022
“All military units are working fully, additional information is expected from the head of the region, he wrote March 13.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Russia is trying to create new “pseudo-republics” in his country. Addressing Ukrainians late on Saturday, he asked people residing in captured or besieged cities to keep their resistance up. Zelenskyy asked them not to succumb to Russian “blackmail” and repeat the experience of Donetsk and Luhansk, as reported by The Guardian.
Moldova’s foreign minister Nicu Popescu has admitted that his country is approaching a “breaking point” in its ability to shelter those fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. Moldova-a non-EU country- is bordered by Ukraine on three sides and has become one of the prime destinations for refugees. According to BBC, the country currently houses around 100,000 refugees representing a 4% increase in its national population and would be equivalent in proportion to 2.5 million refugees arriving in the UK in a fortnight.
British families who house refugees from Ukraine will get £350 a month in return, the Boris Johnson administration announced on Saturday. According to the government's Homes for Ukraine program, all British residents are urged to lend Ukrainian refugees a spare room or a vacant property for at least six months. Since the start of the war on February 24, more than 2.5 million people have fled Ukraine.
In a late-night address on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked his compatriots to keep up the resistance against the enemy. “We do not have the right to let up our defence, no matter how difficult it may be,” he said. Additionally, he also said that Russian troops could only take over Kyiv if they raise the city to the ground.
According to AP, over 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had died since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. Meanwhile, a total of 600 Russian soldiers have surrendered. As the conflict enters its 18th day on Sunday, Zelenskyy stated the possibility of holding peace talks with the Russians in Jerusalem.
Earlier on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Twitter to announce that he has continued dialogue with Israeli PM Naftali Bennett regarding the same. As per the tweet, both the leaders held a telephonic conversation wherein they discussed ‘Russian aggression’ and repression of civilians. In addition, Zelesnkyy also asked Bennett to help him in the release of the captive mayor of Melitopol.
Continued dialogue with 🇮🇱 PM @naftalibennett. We talked about Russian aggression and the prospects for peace talks. We must stop repressions against civilians: asked to assist in the release of captive mayor of Melitopol and local public figures #StopRussia— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 12, 2022
The mayor of #Melitopol Ivan Fedorov was kidnapped, said Anton Gerashchenko— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022
According to him, Fyodorov refused to cooperate with the Russian military occupying the city. He was detained at the city crisis center, where he was in charge of the city's life support. pic.twitter.com/mCzfCzDWzQ
A day after Russian troops abducted Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov, a former member of the city council Galina Danilchenko was chosen to replace him. Making a telegram post soon after assuming office, Danilchenko asserted that her "main task is to take all necessary steps to get the city back to normal." Melitopol, located in southern Ukraine, is currently under Russian occupation.
The collaborator Galina Danilchenko appeared in Melitopol! Russians have already appointed her "acting mayor" of the city!— Ukraine 4 Freedom (@uawarinfo) March 12, 2022
The real mayor Ivan Fedorov, who refused to cooperate with the occupants, was kidnapped yesterday. pic.twitter.com/GOSWgUt36n