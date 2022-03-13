Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Fresh Explosion Heard Near Northwestern City Of Lviv

In a late-night address on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked his compatriots to keep up the resistance against the enemy. “We do not have the right to let up our defence, no matter how difficult it may be,” he said. Additionally, he also said that Russian troops could only take over Kyiv if they raise the city to the ground.

According to AP, over 1,300 Ukrainian soldiers had died since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24. Meanwhile, a total of 600 Russian soldiers have surrendered. As the conflict enters its 18th day on Sunday, Zelenskyy stated the possibility of holding peace talks with the Russians in Jerusalem.