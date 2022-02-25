Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Accuses Ukraine Govt Of Using Civilians As 'human Shields'

As Russia's military operation in Ukraine continued for the second consecutive day, the Russian Defence Ministry has accused the Ukrainian administration of using its citizens as 'human shields.' "Your nationalist government employs the same tactics as terrorists. They want to use you as a human shield," Major General Igor Konashenkov, the Russian Defence Ministry's spokesperson, warned Ukrainian nationals. As the Russian military advanced towards Kyiv, Konashenkov assured that they will not inflict any strikes in residential areas of the Ukrainian capital.

According to General Konashenkov, the Ukrainian city of Chernihiv has been successfully sealed off by the Russian troops. He also stated that forces are doing everything to prevent casualties among civilians. Notably, Chernihiv is an ancient city located around 93 miles (150 kilometres) north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. The Russian Defence Ministry claimed on Friday that the country's armed forces have essentially blocked Kyiv from the west after successfully landing at the Gostomel airstrip on the outskirts of the Ukrainian capital.

"The operation featured more than 200 Russian helicopters. More than 200 nationalists from the special units of Ukraine were killed during the airfield's capture, whereas, the Russian Armed Forces suffered no casualties," the Russian Defence Ministry's spokesperson stated during the press briefing. He further claimed that the Ukrainian military had stationed several 'Grad' rocket launcher systems in Kyiv's residential areas in order to provoke civilian casualties. Gen. Konashenkov blamed the Pentagon and the US Central Intelligence Agency for training Ukrainian officials on how to use such weapons in populated areas in order to inflict civilian casualties.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy taken to a bunker: Reports

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was reportedly taken to a bunker on Friday as Russian troops marched towards Kyiv. Meanwhile, the Ukraine forces are said to be putting up a tough fight against their Russian counterparts in the Obolon district - which is less than 10 km away from Central Kyiv. As per reports, President Zelensky has invited Russian President Putin to the negotiating table in an attempt to end the ongoing crisis.

