Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Calls Biolabs In Ukraine As Threat To Russia & Whole Of Europe

As the Russian offensive continues in Ukraine, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department Alexey Polishchuk claimed that the bio laboratories in Ukraine pose threat to Russia and the whole of Europe. Speaking to Sputnik, Polishchuk highlighted that one of the reasons for conducting a special operation in Ukraine is to halt the danger that is caused by bio laboratories. Previously, the Russian Defence Ministry had claimed the presence of around 30 bio laboratories in Ukraine that followed the orders from the US Department of Defence.

Alexey Polishchuk, the head of the Russian foreign ministry's second CIS department, stressed that Russia was forced to recognize the independence of Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic. He stressed that a special military operation was launched at the request of the republics to protect the people of Donbass and for the "denazification and demilitarization" of Kyiv.

Furthermore, Alexey Polishchuk stated that the return of LPR and DPR residents to Ukraine will be based on the people's decisions. He claimed that Russia wanted the implementation of the Minsk agreement by Ukraine which called for the return of Donbass to Ukraine on the terms of special status and respect and rights of people, as per the Sputnik report. However, Ukraine made efforts to stop the residents of Donbass from returning and the region was placed in economic and transport blockade.

Labs followed the orders of US Defence Department: Alexey Polishchuk

Speaking to Sputnik, Alexey Polishchuk stated that Russian armed forces have discovered laboratories in Ukraine in the military operation launched by Moscow on February 24. He mentioned that the laboratories in Ukraine followed the orders given by the US Department of Defence and added that they possibly included biological weapons production. The statement of Alexey Polishchuk came a week after the Russian Defence Ministry revealed findings after analysing documents obtained from experts in Ukrainian biolaboratories. Reportedly, the US had spent more than $200 million to study pathogens of birds, bats and reptiles in Ukraine and the possibility of the animals in transmitting African swine fever and anthrax.

Russian Defence Ministry claims discovering 30 biological labs

The Russian Defence Ministry on Monday, 7 March, claimed that more than 30 active biological laboratories in Ukraine were formed at the request of the Pentagon, TASS reported. Igor Kirillov, the chief of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces of the Russian army, stated that the country's defence ministry has frequently raised concerns regarding the Pentagon's military biological projects in post-Soviet space. According to Kirillov, the laboratories included some of the research laboratories and "sanitary-epidemiological ones."