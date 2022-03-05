Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Claims Surge In Number Of Mercenaries Sent To Ukraine

As Ukraine is fighting for their sovereignty against the Russian forces, many countries are sending mercenaries to help the war-torn country fight. Russia is extremely unhappy about the fact that mercenaries are sent to Ukraine. Russian Embassy in India shared a Facebook post stating that the number of mercenaries sent to Ukraine's conflict zone has surged and the countries that have given permission to take part in hostilities on Ukraine are the United Kingdom, Denmark, Latvia, Poland and Croatia.

It further stated that around 200 mercenaries from Croatia have already infiltrated the country via Poland. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that roughly 16,000 foreign fighters are anticipated to arrive in Ukraine. Russia also claims that private military contractors such as Academi, Cubic, and DynCorp were recruited in huge numbers by the US. Ethnic Ukrainians will be sent by the French Foreign Legion as well. Germany is anticipated to send a large number of fighters.

'Foreign fighters use Javelin and NLAW anti-tank weaponry'

Russia stated that the foreign fighters use Javelin and NLAW anti-tank weaponry, as well as Stinger portable air-defence systems, to stage provocations, sabotage, and raids on Russian transport, attempting to delay the evacuation of the wounded and ammunition supplies. Russia also suggests that some of the mercenaries are members of neo-Nazi organisations in their respective countries. Under international humanitarian law, all sorts of mercenaries are not considered combatants and are not eligible for prisoner of war status.

Major General Igor Konashenkov, who is the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the Western countries have boosted the delivery of mercenaries from private military corporations to Ukraine's fighting zones. A local report says that Russia's Investigative Committee Chairman Alexander Bastrykin authorised the central office of the department's investigators to record the participation of mercenaries in Ukraine.

Russian Forces continue their attack on Ukraine's military assets

Meanwhile, the Russian Federation's Armed Forces continue their attack on Ukraine's military assets. Russian Defence Ministry suggests that they have destroyed 66 aircraft on the ground and 16 aircraft in the air. They have also destroyed 708 tanks and other armoured combat vehicles, 74 multiple rocket launchers, 261 field artillery and mortars, 505 special military vehicle units, and 56 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Image: AP