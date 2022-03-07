Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Claims Ukrainian Forces Fired Six 120mm Mortars At Donetsk

The Donetsk People's Republic claimed that Ukraine's forces fired six 120mm mortars at Donetsk on Monday morning, Russian media agency Sputnik reported. Further, DPR Ombudswoman Darya Morozova, according to TASS, claimed that over 90 people have been killed and almost 500 others have been injured in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) this week as a result of Ukrainian army hostilities.

On the morning of February 17, the situation at the line of engagement in Donbass deteriorated. The Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) have reported the Ukrainian military's most extensive bombardments in recent months, which have damaged civilian infrastructure and resulted in civilian casualties. Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics on February 21. With their leaders, Russia inked agreements on friendship, collaboration, and mutual support.

Russia-Ukraine war

Putin said in a televised address on February 24 that he had decided to launch a special military operation in Ukraine in response to a request from the heads of the Donbass republics to protect people who have been subjected to torture and genocide by the Kyiv government for eight years. Russia had also claimed that Moscow had no intention of invading Ukrainian territory, and that the operation's goal was to demilitarise and denazify Ukraine.

Moreover, a UN monitoring mission stated on Sunday that at least 364 people have been confirmed killed in Ukraine since Russian troops invaded on February 24, with another 759 injured, although the true numbers are likely considerably higher. In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reiterating his proposal for a no-fly zone above Ukraine to be imposed by foreign countries. Despite the fact that the US and many other Western countries have given weaponry to Ukraine, they have not sent troops.

In a video address on Sunday, Zelensky said, "The world is powerful enough to close our skies." NATO countries, however, have ruled out enforcing a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which would prevent all unauthorised planes from flying over the country. Any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine would be considered participation in the military conflict, Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies, Image: AP)