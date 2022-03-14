Russia-Ukraine War: NATO Allies Boost Military Deployment; Prepare To Fight War Escalation

As the Russian-Ukraine war reaches an unpredictable position, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has strengthened its military response forces to combat any unforeseen situation. As the threat of Russian invasion in NATO ally nations looms amid the escalating Ukraine-Russia war, NATO has strengthened its defence build-up in Ukraine’s neighbouring countries. In a statement issued on March 13, NATO informed that “In recent weeks, Allies have deployed thousands more troops to the eastern, central and southeastern part of the Alliance and placed more on standby.”

France Leads NATO’s Response Force with highest troops deployment

France had deployed several NATO Response Force (NRF) personnel to Romania since the beginning of the Russian Invasion in Ukraine. As per NATO’s statement, France is leading this year's highest-readiness element of the NRF, as it had posted ‘a multinational force comprised of up to 40,000 land, air, maritime and special operations personnel that NATO can deploy at short notice as needed.’ As many as 21 planes had transported 350 soldiers and a large number of materials, including armoured vehicles within five days. France is also providing support through its naval air group, supporting surveillance and air defence system.

Belgium’s Support to NATO

On March 5, Belgian military personnel and equipment reached Romania. “The motorised infantry unit and part of the land component of the Belgian Armed Forces are now reinforcing NATO's defensive posture in that region of the Alliance,” NATO said.

Spain’s Support to NATO

On March 8, Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain would send another 175 soldiers to Latvia.

Canada increases Support to NATO

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had also announced an additional 460 military personnel, along with further military assets to be deployed to Canadian Operation Reassurance in support of NATO in Central and Eastern Europe.

US strengthens Support to NATO

U.S. Secretary of Defence, Lloyd J. Austin had earlier announced the deployment of 500 more U.S. military personnel in Europe to supplement U.S. forces there. “The additional personnel will go to NATO's eastern flank, and the United States will send some KC-135 refuelling aircraft out of Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, Washington, with about 150 personnel,” NATO informed.

This comes after the Kremlin threatened NATO and Ukraine’s western allies that it will consider foreign weapons to be a part of Ukraine's troops and will not refrain from attacking them. President Putin had earlier sent out a stringent warning to NATO forces that any attempt to interfere in the war will bear catastrophic consequences.

Russia-Ukraine war could escalate if Moscow attacks NATO allies

Casting aside the global condemnation and unwithered by the economic consequences of its prolonged invasion, Russia on Sunday shelled a military base near the Ukraine-Poland border. Reportedly, the Ukrainian army had amassed all the weapons and defence equipment that were being supplied by the West at that particular military base that was targeted. It is worth noting that Ukraine has been pleading to the Western allies for more warplanes in order to resist Russian forces and Poland had offered to help.

This was Moscow’s first attack near the Western border of Ukraine, just a few kilometres away from the Poland border. Notably, Poland is a NATO ally and any incursion by Russia in Poland can trigger NATO’s reciprocation. US, UK and several other nations have already deployed their best army weapons and troops in Poland in anticipation of any unforeseen circumstances.

If by chance Russian troops extend their attack on any NATO ally, the war will possibly engulf entire Europe and could trigger World War III, as the NATO and US are determined to retaliate to the attack.

Image: NATO HQ