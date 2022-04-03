Russia-Ukraine War: Nearly 158 Children Killed, Over 258 Injured In Ukraine As Of April 3

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues, with Moscow relentlessly bombarding Ukrainian cities, nearly 158 children have lost their lives, while over 258 have been injured since the commencement of the conflict on February 24. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office has announced this on Telegram on Sunday, using information supplied by juvenile prosecutors, Ukrinform reported.

According to the official statistics from the office, a total of 75 children were affected in the Kyiv area, while, the Donetsk region has recorded 73. In the Kharkiv region, 56 casualties were reported and the Chernihiv region confirmed 47, the Mykolaiv region with 32, the Luhansk region with 31, among others. Furthermore, as per Ukrinform, information on children killed or injured in Mariupol, as well as some localities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, and Luhansk, are being gathered.

158 children killed and more than 258 injured in #Ukraine due to #Russian armed aggression as of April 3. pic.twitter.com/uSMivV7LXR — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 3, 2022

In addition to this, as of April 1, approximately 1,325 people had been killed in Ukraine, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). Since Russia's assault on the Eastern European country started, 2,017 people have been injured. However, according to CNBC, OHCHR claimed that the true figures are expected to be "considerably higher". Officials have further struggled to assess the number of injuries and deaths in regions where there has been severe fighting or where Russian forces have assumed control.

Russian bombing damaged 869 educational institutions in Ukraine

Meanwhile, Russian airstrikes and shelling in Ukraine have damaged 869 educational institutions. 83 enterprises, in particular, were entirely destroyed. Apart from this, in the nation's capital alone, Russian troops have damaged almost 154 residential structures, 20 private properties, 27 kindergartens, and 44 schools, the Kyiv City State Administration has informed.

On the war front, Ukraine's defence ministry asserted that the invasion of Ukraine resulted in the deaths of roughly 17,800 Russian troops and the destruction of thousands of military vehicles. Since the Russian special military operation started on February 24, Russia has lost over 630 tanks, 317 artillery systems, 143 planes, as well as 134 helicopters, according to the agency, in addition to over1,770 Russian armoured personnel vehicles and over 1,230 other vehicles.