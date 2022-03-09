Quick links:
IMAGE: AP
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the war in Ukraine calls for international cooperation and solidarity to support everyone affected, and to overcome the clear violation of international law. He was speaking at UN General Assembly where the meeting on enhancing international cooperation was in process.
War in Ukraine calls for international cooperation & solidarity to support everyone affected, and to overcome clear violation of international law: UN Secretary-General António Guterres at UNGA pic.twitter.com/uQdUuAhGGS— ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on Thursday, has affirmed that the cities which had suffered major damage due to the ongoing Russian aggression, will be rebuilt by a dedicated program.
Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko said that the Russian forces have been shelling bombs in the residential areas every 30 minutes, The Kyiv Independent reported on Thursday. He also accused Russian invaders of hindering the evacuation of civilians from the city who have been facing a dearth of basic necessities since the Russian troops started bombing in the city.
According to an adviser to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, Anton Gerashchenko, Russian forces shelled a nuclear research institute in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city on Thursday. He claimed that the Russian forces set the buildings on fire. A shell hit a building where there is equipment that could release radiation if it were damaged, Gerashchenko said.
A day after Russia accused the United States of running chemical and biological labs in Ukraine, it has now called the UN Security Council meeting to discuss the allegations.
In response to this week’s accusations by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova — without evidence — White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a public warning Wednesday that Russia might seek to use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine, the neighbour it has invaded.
Russian Mission asked for a meeting of #SecurityCouncil for 11 March to discuss the military biological activities of the US on the territory of #Ukraine https://t.co/51LOJwi6zy— Dmitry Polyanskiy (@Dpol_un) March 10, 2022
Marriott will close its corporate offices in Moscow in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the company announced Thursday. The company said it is also pausing new hotel openings and all future hotel development and investment in Russia.
US Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday announced nearly $53 million in new humanitarian assistance from the United States government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), to support innocent civilians affected by Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine. This additional assistance includes support to the UN World Food Program (WFP) to provide lifesaving emergency food assistance to meet the immediate needs of hundreds of thousands affected by the invasion, according to the statement released by the White House.
Today I announced the United States will send more than $50 million in new humanitarian assistance, through @USAID, to support those affected by Russia’s unjustified invasion of Ukraine.https://t.co/6GdtxP1Z3A— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 10, 2022
As the Western countries and the European nations have been invoking back-to-back sanctions against Russia, Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin on Thursday warned the countries to face dire consequences, news agency Sputnik reported. "You can already see these waves, they will also go toward Western Europe, which is dependent on us, but not because we use energy supplies as a weapon – we always fulfil our obligations anchored in agreements and accords," Sputnik quoted Pankin as saying.
Even though the situation in Ukraine has been worsening, the United States on Thursday reiterated it will not send American troops on the battlefield. Has no intention to send our military troops to Ukraine to fight a war against Russia. Our assessment is based on is how to prevent a world war," said White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, during a press conference on Thursday.
According to Ukraine’s Minister of Education and Science Serhiy Shkarlet, the Russian forces have destroyed or damaged as many as 280 educational institutions through bombing and shelling.
A day after a major power cut at the decommissioned plant was reported, Ukraine informed the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that it has lost all communications with Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on Thursday.
According to a report by Kyiv Independent, the Russian government has agreed to open daily humanitarian corridors from 10 am every day, but only to Russia. This will be done without the permission of the Ukrainian government, added the report.
The micro-blogging site has deleted tweets from the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom which attempted to deny Russian involvement in the March 9 attack on a hosptial in Mariupol. Twitter said it had removed the posts for denying violent incidents.
Twitter deleted the posts of the #Russian embassy in #Britain that the photos of the pregnant girl from the shelled maternity hospital in #Mariupol were staged pic.twitter.com/HfZsZObLKf— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 10, 2022
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Thursday in Turkey, in an attempt to broker a 24-hour ceasefire and a humanitarian corridor to the southern port city of Mariupol, encircled by Russian troops. According to The Kyiv Independent, Kuleba said no results were reached since Lavrov didn’t have the mandate to sign any agreements.
JPMorgan Chase said Thursday that it is “unwinding” its Russian banking business and plans not to take any additional work, making it the latest bank to pull out of Russia.
Like Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan said it has a “limited” presence in Russia, a spokeswoman said, and will only be using the coming weeks to close out pre-existing business relationships. The bank will also donate $5 million to humanitarian relief efforts.
The United Nations has received official notification from Ukraine that it intends to withdraw all 308 military and police personnel serving in six U.N. peacekeeping missions, along with eight Russian-built Mi-8 helicopters currently in Congo.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric made the announcement Thursday, saying this includes about 250 troops from Congo whose withdrawal was announced Wednesday as well as 36 staff officers and experts, and 22 police officers.
Sony Music has suspended all its operations in Russia, the company has confirmed on Thursday. According to Variety, in a statement, the company said, "Sony Music Group calls for peace in Ukraine and an end to the violence. We have suspended operations in Russia and will continue our support of global humanitarian relief efforts to aid victims in need." Apart from Sony, Disney, Burger King have ended their services in Russia due to invasion.
A spokesman for the United Nations says it now estimates that 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine as a result of Russia's attack on the country. Spokesman Stephane Dujarric also said Thursday that 1.9 million have been internally displaced, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights. "Civilians, whether they stay or leave must be respected and protected. Safe passage is needed for humanitarian supplies and we need a system of constant communications with parties to the conflict," he said.
Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said that the possibility of talks between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine was discussed at Thursday’s meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kulebanews agency TASS reported. "President Putin has never refused to hold contacts, we only want to be sure that contacts aren’t held for the sake of contacts but seek to formalize specific agreements," he said.
While the situation regarding Ukraine’s nuclear facilities is “complex and difficult,” the head of the UN nuclear agency said Thursday that he is in contact with all sides to ascertain how to help ensure the safety of the country’s nuclear facilities.
Rafael Grossi, the director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, told reporters Thursday evening in Vienna that the nuclear watchdog has ”scheduled physical inspections” of nuclear facilities in Ukraine. He would not give any details on when or how those inspections would take place citing the sensitivity of the situation.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said that Russia may use chemical weapons in Ukraine terming it's "straight out of their playbook". On the other hand, French President Emmanuel Macron is planning to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the next 48 hours amid the third week of war between Moscow and Kyiv, Sputnik reported. CNN quoted Johnson saying, "I just note that that is what they're already doing. It is a cynical, barbaric government, I'm afraid."
US President Joe Biden spoke with Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to coordinate responses to Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine, tweets "We discussed the importance of continued international efforts to hold Moscow accountable for its aggression"
I spoke today with @RTErdogan to coordinate our responses to Russia’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine. We discussed the importance of continued international efforts to hold Moscow accountable for its aggression and to support the Ukrainian people as they confront this crisis.— President Biden (@POTUS) March 10, 2022
The Russian Defense Ministry denied responsibility Thursday for striking a maternity hospital in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol and claimed that the explosions that hit the building were staged to smear Russia.
Russia’s Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov denied that the Russian military struck the hospital. He claimed that the two explosions that ravaged the building were caused by explosive devices planted nearby in what he described as a “staged provocation to incite anti-Russian agitation in the West.”
American multinational investment bank and financial services company, Goldman Sachs, on Thursday, has announced to suspend its operations in Russia due to ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
While speaking at a press conference, following a meeting with his Ukrainian and Turkish counterparts, Dmitry Kuleba and Mevlut Cavusoglu, news agency TASS reported that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow has never wanted war and added Putin seeks to end the conflict.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed another Russian Su-25 aircraft was shot down by the Ukrainian forces on Thursday. Taking to Twitter, it wrote, "Another downed Russian Su-25 aircraft adorns the fertile Ukrainian land. Glory to Ukraine!"
Ще один збитий російський літак Су-25 прикрашає родючу українську землю. Слава Україні!https://t.co/qFU8hkjvnb pic.twitter.com/bFpQByVGFo— Генеральний штаб ЗСУ (@GeneralStaffUA) March 10, 2022
Three evacuation flights carrying the last batches of Indian nationals from Ukraine including around 600 students are set to arrive in India on Friday morning, people familiar with the development said. India has already brought back over 17,000 Indians, mostly students under the evacuation mission 'Operation Ganga'. The three flights are likely to be the last ones under the evacuation mission. Around 600 Indian students, who were pulled out of the besieged Ukrainian city of Sumy, are arriving in Delhi on Friday morning, the people cited above said.
French President Emmanuel Macron condemned “a shameful and amoral act of war” after a Russian airstrike on a Mariupol maternity hospital.
Macron said Thursday he was deeply upset by images showing “lethal weapons have been used in an indiscriminate manner in the city center.” He spoke ahead of a summit of EU heads of state and government at the Versailles Palace, west of Paris.
Macron said “nothing justifies” what happened in Mariupol.
“I am very worried and pessimistic,” about the war in Ukraine, Macron said. “I don’t see a ceasefire (being) realistic in the coming hours.”
AP
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephonic conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and France President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. According to the Twitter post of Zelenskyy, he discussed the ongoing aggression of Russia against civilians. Also, Zelenskyy said he discussed the peace talks with Macron.
Continued dialogue with the leaders of the UK & France. Informed about new crimes of Russia against 🇺🇦 people. Further support for 🇺🇦 was discussed with 🇬🇧 PM @BorisJohnson. We also focused on peace talks with 🇫🇷 President @EmmanuelMacron. We must stop the war. #StopRussia— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 10, 2022
European countries continue to oppose Russia over its military aggression on Ukraine. Various European countries have imposed harsh sanctions on Russia but now the countries are looking for other ways to troll the country. Like this one - Norway has changed the street name where the Russian Embassy has situated in the capital city of Oslo. As per the reports of Barents Observer, the new address of the Russian Embassy in Oslo will now be 'Ukraine Square'.