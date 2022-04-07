Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine's Agenda At NATO Meeting Is 'weapons, Weapons, Weapons'

Quick links:
Image: AP
As tensions between Europe and Russia continue to soar, France has summoned the Russian ambassador on day 43 of the Russia Ukraine war after Paris announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has said that most of the Russian airstrikes are focused on eastern Ukraine as Putin's troops attempt to encircle the Ukrainian troops in the region. He noted that besieged Mariupol is still resisting the Russian forces.
Head of the European Diplomacy Josep Borrell has said that an oil embargo is not part of the fifth sanctions package against Russia on day 43 of the war. He added that the EU foreign ministers will discuss the ban on Russian oil supplies on April 11. Additionally, the EU has postponed the total ban on Russian coal imports by one month until mid-August, as per reports.
In the latest intelligence update by the UK Ministry of defence, Britain said that Progressing offensive operations in eastern Ukraine are the main focus of Russian military forces. Russian artillery and airstrikes continue along the Donbas line of control.
"Russian strikes against infrastructure targets within the Ukrainian interior are likely intended to degrade the ability of the Ukrainian military to resupply and increase pressure on the Ukrainian government."
"Despite refocussing forces and logistics capabilities to support operations in the Donbas, Russian forces are likely to continue facing morale issues and shortages of supplies and personnel,"
Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 7 April 2022— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 7, 2022
Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/dbEzW4mqos
🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/hscOPIh85K
Russian defence forces have taken down 4 fuel storage bases in the Ukrainian districts of Nikolaev, Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Chuguev.
Lashing out at Hungary for not backing EU's actions against Russia over the ongoing war, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said, "Hungary’s reluctance to acknowledge Russia's responsibility for atrocities in Bucha strengthens Russia's sense of impunity and encourages it to commit new crimes. A proposal to hold peace talks in Budapest seems cynical. If Hungary wants to help, it must stop damaging EU unity."
In the latest operational update posted by Ukrainian armed forces, Kyiv has claimed that Russian forces lost around 18,900 military personnel along with 698 tanks among other losses.
Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Thursday announced sanctions against 67 Russian citizens. Following US' suit, all persons on the Australian sanctions list includes the close circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's deputy PM has said that at least 10 humanitarian have been agreed in Ukraine on day 43 of the war to evacuate people from settlements affected by hostilities in Ukraine, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Donetsk oblasts.
Станом на 7 квітня погоджено десять гуманітарних коридорів для евакуації людей із населених пунктів, постраждалих унаслідок бойових дій в Україні, у Луганській, Запорізькій та Донецькій областях. Про це повідомила Ірина Верещук.— Офіс Президента (@APUkraine) April 7, 2022
Подробиці: https://t.co/NB8pO0brQZ pic.twitter.com/cpudhS5dko
The gold and foreign currency reserves of Belarus decreased by $692.9 million in March and amounted to $7.57 billion on April
Ahead of the Foreign Ministers' meeting on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. During the meeting, Kuleba reiterated the demand for more military aid to support Ukraine's fight against Russia. "I came here today to discuss three most important things: weapons, weapons, and weapons," he wrote on Twitter.
Met with Secretary General @jensstoltenberg at NATO HQ in Brussels. I came here today to discuss three most important things: weapons, weapons, and weapons. Ukraine’s urgent needs, the sustainability of supplies, and long-term solutions which will help Ukraine to prevail. pic.twitter.com/247GdqdPwj— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) April 7, 2022
#BREAKING | US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at NATO meet venue— Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022
Tune in to watch - https://t.co/yQ1ApPLurC pic.twitter.com/6RZnbk9KYw
Follow live coverage here -
As the most awaited NATO Foreign Ministers meeting is scheduled to be held on today, all the concerned leaders including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have reached the venue and it is expected that the meeting will be started shortly.
Ukraina President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of interfering with an international investigation into possible war crimes by removing bodies and trying to hide other evidence in Bucha, where the authorities discovered more than 400 bodies. "We have information that the Russian troops have changed tactics and are trying to remove the dead people, the dead Ukrainians, from the streets and cellars of the territory they occupied. This is only an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more," he added.
China on Thursday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are “deeply disturbing” but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. "Accusations should be based on facts. Before the full picture is clear, all sides should exercise restraint & avoid unfounded accusations," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing. Further, he accused the United States of the chaotic situation in Europe due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.
The reports & images of civilian deaths in Bucha are deeply disturbing. The circumstances & causes of the incident must be verified. Accusations should be based on facts. Before the full picture is clear, all sides should exercise restraint & avoid unfounded accusations. pic.twitter.com/GgEEEU0V9O— Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) April 7, 2022
For Europe, the war in Ukraine & sanctions on Russia have led to an influx of refugees, capital outflow & energy shortage. Meanwhile the US has exploited the chaos & made a fortune. pic.twitter.com/9buBOHfB5c— Spokesperson发言人办公室 (@MFA_China) April 7, 2022
Russian troops again targetted a hospital in Severodonetsk and residential buildings in Lysychansk, According to a report by Nexta TV, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai, reported nine repulsed attacks by the Russian army in the last 24 hours. Earlier on March 22, the roof of the children’s hospital in Severodonetsk caught fire after it was shelled by Russian forces.
#Russian troops shelled a hospital in #Severodonetsk and residential buildings in #Lysychansk.— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 7, 2022
The head of the #Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai also reported nine repulsed attacks by the Russian army over the past 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/9WxHGUagwy
Ahead of the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Belgium, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has clarified that the organisation will not send its troops to Ukraine. “NATO is not sending troops to be on the ground. We also have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating beyond Ukraine, and becoming even more deadly, even more, dangerous and destructive,” he said.
Nearly two days after Latvian and Lithuanian officials said they were pushing for the closure of borders between their countries’ Russian and Belarusian borderlines, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said the countries were “playing with fire”, RT News reported. Earlier on Tuesday, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks had said that the move could only happen if all three Baltic nations made the decision together.
Ahead of the NATO Foreign ministers meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the ministers will discuss further arms supplies to Ukraine, including heavy weapons. "There is an urgent need to continue to support Ukraine. At our meeting with NATO foreign ministers later, I am confident that we will discuss the need for more air defence systems, anti-tank weapons, light but also heavier weapons, and many other types of support for Ukraine," said Stoltenberg.
As the most awaited NATO Foreign Ministers and G7 meeting is scheduled for today, leaders have arrived at the meeting room in Brussels.
A day after Austria declined to expel Russian diplomats, it has expelled at least four diplomats on Thursday.
#BREAKING | As European nations continue to isolate Russia over Bucha genocide, Russian Foreign Minister issues warninghttps://t.co/tjSVnH3WNs pic.twitter.com/loEFfwG8Mi— Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022
Ahead of the Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, the NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said, "There is an urgent need to continue to support Ukraine. At our meeting with NATO foreign ministers later, I am confident that we will discuss the need for more air defence systems, anti-tank weapons, light but also heavier weapons, and many other types of support for Ukraine".
Amid multiple media reports and the Ukrainian military claim of Russian forces left the areas near the national capital, the aggressor has again bombarded the residential areas of Kyiv. However, there were no reports of loss of life or injuries.
The United States has passed legislation "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act 2022" on Thursday. With this, it will be easy for the Biden administration to send weapons and other supplies to Ukraine. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, took to the microblogging site to laud the US Senate for passing the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act. "Important first step towards a lend-lease program to expedite the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine. Looking forward to its swift passage in the House and signing by the U.S. President," he said.
As the NATO Foreign Ministers are set to meet at headquarters in Brussels, Ukrainian foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba has called on Nato allies to supply more weapons to bolster Ukraine’s war effort, including warplanes, and heavy air defence systems, missiles and armoured vehicles. According to The Guardian, while speaking from Brussels, Kuleba stressed the three items which are on his agenda for the upcoming meetings: "Weapons, weapons, weapons."
Alongside NJATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Kuleba said, "My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. It's weapons, weapons, and weapons...We know how to win, but without sustainable and sufficient supplies of all weapons requested by Ukraine, these wins will be accompanied with enormous sacrifices."
"The more weapons we get, and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved...The more cities and villages will not be disrupted, and there will be no more Buchas. It may sound weird but today weapons serve the purpose of peace," he concluded.
In the latest address to the country on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the reluctance on imposing an oil embargo on Russia is costing Ukrainian lives. He went on to describe Russia’s export of oil as “one of the foundations of Russia’s aggression” that is motivating Moscow to not take peace negotiations seriously.
Zelenskyy said, "Some politicians are still unable to decide how to limit the flow of dollars and euros to Russia from the oil trade, so as not to jeopardise their own economies..."
He added, "The embargo on Russian oil supplies will be applied anyway. The format will be found. The only question is how many more Ukrainian men and women the Russian military will have time to kill, so that you, some politicians - and we know you, can borrow a little determination somewhere.”
Belgian Finance Minister Vincent van Petegem has said that government had blocked 196.4 billion euros in Russian financial transactions. The Belgian federal government has also frozen assets worth 2.7 billion €
Kyiv Independent has reported that the self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan has ramped up sanctions against Russia targeting high-tech exports. Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement that the list includes designated telecommunications equipment, integrated circuit parts, and variable-frequency drives.