Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine's Agenda At NATO Meeting Is 'weapons, Weapons, Weapons'

In the latest intelligence update by the UK Ministry of defence, Britain said that Progressing offensive operations in eastern Ukraine are the main focus of Russian military forces. Russian artillery and airstrikes continue along the Donbas line of control.

"Russian strikes against infrastructure targets within the Ukrainian interior are likely intended to degrade the ability of the Ukrainian military to resupply and increase pressure on the Ukrainian government."

"Despite refocussing forces and logistics capabilities to support operations in the Donbas, Russian forces are likely to continue facing morale issues and shortages of supplies and personnel,"