Last Updated:

Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Ukraine's Agenda At NATO Meeting Is 'weapons, Weapons, Weapons'

Russia Ukraine war has entered day 43 with Russia saying that it is willing to negotiate with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a bid to further impact Moscow., The US has even imposed sanctions on Putin's two grown children, Maria Putina and Katerina Tikhonova. Zelenskyy has levelled fresh allegations against Russian troops such as Moscow hiding 'thousands' killed in Mariupol.

Written By
Digital Desk
Russia Ukraine war

Image: AP

pointer
14:25 IST, April 7th 2022
France summons Russian ambassador

As tensions between Europe and Russia continue to soar, France has summoned the Russian ambassador on day 43 of the Russia Ukraine war after Paris announced the expulsion of 35 Russian diplomats.

pointer
14:25 IST, April 7th 2022
Russian airstrikes mainly focussed on eastern Ukraine: Zelenskyy's adviser

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has said that most of the Russian airstrikes are focused on eastern Ukraine as Putin's troops attempt to encircle the Ukrainian troops in the region. He noted that besieged Mariupol is still resisting the Russian forces. 

pointer
14:11 IST, April 7th 2022
Republic reports LIVE from Borodyanka

 

pointer
14:04 IST, April 7th 2022
EU releases fifth sanctions package against Russia, no mention of oil embargo

Head of the European Diplomacy Josep Borrell has said that an oil embargo is not part of the fifth sanctions package against Russia on day 43 of the war. He added that the EU foreign ministers will discuss the ban on Russian oil supplies on April 11. Additionally, the EU has postponed the total ban on Russian coal imports by one month until mid-August, as per reports. 

pointer
14:04 IST, April 7th 2022
UK confirms Russia's continued strikes in Donbas

In the latest intelligence update by the UK Ministry of defence, Britain said that Progressing offensive operations in eastern Ukraine are the main focus of Russian military forces. Russian artillery and airstrikes continue along the Donbas line of control.

"Russian strikes against infrastructure targets within the Ukrainian interior are likely intended to degrade the ability of the Ukrainian military to resupply and increase pressure on the Ukrainian government."

"Despite refocussing forces and logistics capabilities to support operations in the Donbas, Russian forces are likely to continue facing morale issues and shortages of supplies and personnel," 

 

pointer
14:04 IST, April 7th 2022
Russia destroys Ukraine's four fuel storage bases

Russian defence forces have taken down 4 fuel storage bases in the Ukrainian districts of Nikolaev, Zaporozhye, Kharkov and Chuguev. 

pointer
14:04 IST, April 7th 2022
Ukraine attacks Hungary over 'reluctance' to address Russia's actions

Lashing out at Hungary for not backing EU's actions against Russia over the ongoing war, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said, "Hungary’s reluctance to acknowledge Russia's responsibility for atrocities in Bucha strengthens Russia's sense of impunity and encourages it to commit new crimes. A proposal to hold peace talks in Budapest seems cynical. If Hungary wants to help, it must stop damaging EU unity."

pointer
13:52 IST, April 7th 2022
Ukraine claims Russia lost 18,900 military personnel, 698 tanks

In the latest operational update posted by Ukrainian armed forces, Kyiv has claimed that Russian forces lost around 18,900 military personnel along with 698 tanks among other losses. 

 

pointer
13:49 IST, April 7th 2022
Video: Ukraine takes down Russian artillery unit

 

pointer
13:45 IST, April 7th 2022
Australia sanctions 67 Russian citizens including Putin's close circle

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on Thursday announced sanctions against 67 Russian citizens. Following US' suit, all persons on the Australian sanctions list includes the close circle of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

pointer
13:42 IST, April 7th 2022
Ten humanitarian corridors agreed in Ukraine for April 7

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's deputy PM has said that at least 10 humanitarian have been agreed in Ukraine on day 43 of the war to evacuate people from settlements affected by hostilities in Ukraine, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Donetsk oblasts.

 

pointer
13:42 IST, April 7th 2022
Gold, foreign currency decreases in Belarus

The gold and foreign currency reserves of Belarus decreased by $692.9 million in March and amounted to $7.57 billion on April 

pointer
13:33 IST, April 7th 2022
"Weapons, weapons, weapons" Kuleba retaliates during a meet with NATO chief

Ahead of the Foreign Ministers' meeting on Thursday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. During the meeting, Kuleba reiterated the demand for more military aid to support Ukraine's fight against Russia. "I came here today to discuss three most important things: weapons, weapons, and weapons," he wrote on Twitter.

 


 

pointer
13:25 IST, April 7th 2022
Blinken arrives at NATO summit venue

Follow live coverage here - 

 

pointer
13:24 IST, April 7th 2022
NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting to start shortly

As the most awaited NATO Foreign Ministers meeting is scheduled to be held on today, all the concerned leaders including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken have reached the venue and it is expected that the meeting will be started shortly. 

Image: Republic

 

pointer
13:06 IST, April 7th 2022
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of hiding evidence in Bucha

Ukraina President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of interfering with an international investigation into possible war crimes by removing bodies and trying to hide other evidence in Bucha, where the authorities discovered more than 400 bodies. "We have information that the Russian troops have changed tactics and are trying to remove the dead people, the dead Ukrainians, from the streets and cellars of the territory they occupied. This is only an attempt to hide the evidence and nothing more," he added.   

pointer
12:58 IST, April 7th 2022
China condemns Bucha killings; advises both sides to refrain from accusations till investigation

China on Thursday said images of civilian deaths in the Ukrainian town of Bucha are “deeply disturbing” but that no blame should be apportioned until all facts are known. "Accusations should be based on facts. Before the full picture is clear, all sides should exercise restraint & avoid unfounded accusations," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing. Further, he accused the United States of the chaotic situation in Europe due to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. 

 

pointer
12:32 IST, April 7th 2022
Russian forces again target hospital & residential buildings in Lysychansk

Russian troops again targetted a hospital in Severodonetsk and residential buildings in Lysychansk, According to a report by Nexta TV, the head of the Luhansk regional military administration, Serhiy Haidai, reported nine repulsed attacks by the Russian army in the last 24 hours. Earlier on March 22, the roof of the children’s hospital in Severodonetsk caught fire after it was shelled by Russian forces.

 

pointer
12:25 IST, April 7th 2022
Stoltenberg clarifies NATO will not send its troops to Ukraine

Ahead of the NATO Foreign Ministers meeting in Belgium, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has clarified that the organisation will not send its troops to Ukraine. “NATO is not sending troops to be on the ground. We also have a responsibility to prevent this conflict from escalating beyond Ukraine, and becoming even more deadly, even more, dangerous and destructive,” he said.

pointer
12:19 IST, April 7th 2022
Russia warns closing of borders means "playing with fire”

Nearly two days after Latvian and Lithuanian officials said they were pushing for the closure of borders between their countries’ Russian and Belarusian borderlines, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said the countries were “playing with fire”, RT News reported. Earlier on Tuesday, Latvian Defense Minister Artis Pabriks had said that the move could only happen if all three Baltic nations made the decision together.
 

pointer
12:13 IST, April 7th 2022
NATO to advocate for sending more lethal weapons to Ukraine

Ahead of the NATO Foreign ministers meeting, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that the ministers will discuss further arms supplies to Ukraine, including heavy weapons. "There is an urgent need to continue to support Ukraine. At our meeting with NATO foreign ministers later, I am confident that we will discuss the need for more air defence systems, anti-tank weapons, light but also heavier weapons, and many other types of support for Ukraine," said Stoltenberg.
 

pointer
12:06 IST, April 7th 2022
NATO and G7 leaders arrive in Brussels for meeting

As the most awaited NATO Foreign Ministers and G7 meeting is scheduled for today, leaders have arrived at the meeting room in Brussels. 

Image: AP

 

pointer
11:59 IST, April 7th 2022
Austria takes U-turn; expels 4 Russian diplomats

A day after Austria declined to expel Russian diplomats, it has expelled at least four diplomats on Thursday. 

 

pointer
11:58 IST, April 7th 2022
NATO chief: 'There is an urgent need to continue support to Ukraine'

Ahead of the Foreign Ministers' meeting in Brussels, the NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said, "There is an urgent need to continue to support Ukraine. At our meeting with NATO foreign ministers later, I am confident that we will discuss the need for more air defence systems, anti-tank weapons, light but also heavier weapons, and many other types of support for Ukraine".

 

pointer
11:50 IST, April 7th 2022
Russian forces shell bombs in residential areas of Kyiv

Amid multiple media reports and the Ukrainian military claim of Russian forces left the areas near the national capital, the aggressor has again bombarded the residential areas of Kyiv. However, there were no reports of loss of life or injuries.

Image: Republic

 

pointer
11:39 IST, April 7th 2022
US Senate passes Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act 2022; Kuleba lauds

The United States has passed legislation "Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act 2022" on Thursday. With this, it will be easy for the Biden administration to send weapons and other supplies to Ukraine. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, took to the microblogging site to laud the US Senate for passing the Ukraine Democracy Defense Lend-Lease Act. "Important first step towards a lend-lease program to expedite the delivery of military equipment to Ukraine. Looking forward to its swift passage in the House and signing by the U.S. President," he said. 

 

pointer
11:21 IST, April 7th 2022
Ukraine seeks more weapons from NATO as FMs set to meet in Brussels

As the NATO Foreign Ministers are set to meet at headquarters in Brussels, Ukrainian foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba has called on Nato allies to supply more weapons to bolster Ukraine’s war effort, including warplanes, and heavy air defence systems, missiles and armoured vehicles. According to The Guardian, while speaking from Brussels, Kuleba stressed the three items which are on his agenda for the upcoming meetings: "Weapons, weapons, weapons."

Alongside NJATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, Kuleba said, "My agenda is very simple. It has only three items on it. It's weapons, weapons, and weapons...We know how to win, but without sustainable and sufficient supplies of all weapons requested by Ukraine, these wins will be accompanied with enormous sacrifices."

"The more weapons we get, and the sooner they arrive in Ukraine, the more human lives will be saved...The more cities and villages will not be disrupted, and there will be no more Buchas. It may sound weird but today weapons serve the purpose of peace," he concluded.

pointer
11:17 IST, April 7th 2022
Reluctance in imposing oil embargos costing Ukrainian lives, avers Zelenskyy

In the latest address to the country on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the reluctance on imposing an oil embargo on Russia is costing Ukrainian lives. He went on to describe Russia’s export of oil as “one of the foundations of Russia’s aggression” that is motivating Moscow to not take peace negotiations seriously.

Zelenskyy said, "Some politicians are still unable to decide how to limit the flow of dollars and euros to Russia from the oil trade, so as not to jeopardise their own economies..."

He added, "The embargo on Russian oil supplies will be applied anyway. The format will be found. The only question is how many more Ukrainian men and women the Russian military will have time to kill, so that you, some politicians - and we know you, can borrow a little determination somewhere.”

pointer
11:12 IST, April 7th 2022
Belgium to block Russia's financial transactions

Belgian Finance Minister Vincent van Petegem has said that government had blocked 196.4 billion euros in Russian financial transactions. The Belgian federal government has also frozen assets worth 2.7 billion €

pointer
11:07 IST, April 7th 2022
Taiwan imposes sanctions on Russia targetting high-tech exports

Kyiv Independent has reported that the self-ruled democratic island of Taiwan has ramped up sanctions against Russia targeting high-tech exports. Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a statement that the list includes designated telecommunications equipment, integrated circuit parts, and variable-frequency drives.

Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates

Tags: Russia Ukraine war, Russian invasion, Russia Ukraine talks
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND