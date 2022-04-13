Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Proposes Swap Of Putin's Ally For Ukraine's Fighters

US President Joe Biden described Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “genocide” for the first time in a speech in Iowa on Tuesday. While delivering remarks in Menlo, Biden directly levelled an accusation against Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine. Shortly after US President condemned Russian atrocities in Ukraine over the last 48 days of the Moscow-Kyiv war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy hailed Biden’s remarks as “True words of a true leader”.

“I’m doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price and address the Putin price hike,” Biden said.

He added, “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away.”

Later, while talking to reporters before boarding the Air Force One, Biden appeared to double down on his ‘genocide’ claim but also added that his lawyers would be the ones to ultimately determine if Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine. US President told the reporters, “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian.”

“The evidence is mounting…And we’re gonna only learn more and more about the devastation, and we’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies but it sure seems that way to me,” he added as Russia Ukraine war entered the sixth week after it started on February 24.

