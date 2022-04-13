Russia Ukraine War LIVE: Zelenskyy Proposes Swap Of Putin's Ally For Ukraine's Fighters

Quick links:
Image: AP
US President Joe Biden described Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “genocide” for the first time in a speech in Iowa on Tuesday. While delivering remarks in Menlo, Biden directly levelled an accusation against Russian President Vladimir Putin of committing ‘genocide’ in Ukraine. Shortly after US President condemned Russian atrocities in Ukraine over the last 48 days of the Moscow-Kyiv war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy hailed Biden’s remarks as “True words of a true leader”.
“I’m doing everything within my power by executive orders to bring down the price and address the Putin price hike,” Biden said.
He added, “Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away.”
Later, while talking to reporters before boarding the Air Force One, Biden appeared to double down on his ‘genocide’ claim but also added that his lawyers would be the ones to ultimately determine if Putin is committing genocide in Ukraine. US President told the reporters, “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being Ukrainian.”
“The evidence is mounting…And we’re gonna only learn more and more about the devastation, and we’ll let the lawyers decide internationally whether or not it qualifies but it sure seems that way to me,” he added as Russia Ukraine war entered the sixth week after it started on February 24.
German DIY retailer OBI will transfer its Russian chain into trust management to be sold later, business daily Vedomosti reported on Tuesday. According to Russian state media RT, the decision to sell off business in Russia came after several weeks of an open confrontation between the Russian management of the chain and the parent company.
In an update on social media, Ukraine's Interior Ministry has announced that it received $4 million worth of equipment to digitise Russia’s war crimes. It said in a statement, "Two private companies, AXON and Benish GPS, have donated $4 million worth of special equipment (chest video recorders) to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine".
"It will allow Ukrainian law enforcement to effectively collect and digitise evidence of Russia’s war crimes against Ukraine,” the ministry noted while adding that the equipment is considered to be “one of the best examples in its field”.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed a swap of Vladimir Putin's closest ally in Ukraine in exchange for Ukrainians captured by Russian forces. Ukrainian President said, "I propose to the Russian Federation to exchange this guy of yours" for Ukrainian citizens n Russian captivity.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksyy, in the latest national address, announced that oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest ally in Ukraine was now captured by Kyiv's forces. On his official Telegram account, Ukraine's President posted a picture of Medvedchuk in handcuffs. Medvedchuk is the leader of the biggest opposition party in Ukraine, the Opposition Platform for Life. It is one of the many parties suspended by the Ukrainian government in March over Russian links.
