Russia-Ukraine War: Over 40 Nations Approach ICC Regarding War Crime Cases Against Russia

Quick links:
Image: AP
As brutal Russian aggression against Ukrainians continues on the 47th day of war, Ukraine's Minister of Justice Denis Malyusk affirmed that more than 40 countries have already filed cases related to war crimes in the International Court of Justice. He informed that the appeals against Kremlin have begun in The Hague.
"At least 42 countries have already appealed to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. The investigation of war crimes at the international level has begun. The appeal of these countries has simplified and accelerated the procedure for Ukraine", Malyusk added.
Earlier last month, ICC prosecutor Karim Khan notified that his appeal was accepted by the ICC and they have initiated work on collecting evidence.
📢 Statement of #ICC Prosecutor #KarimAAKhanQC on the Situation in #Ukraine: “I have decided to proceed with opening an investigation.” Read more ⤵️ https://t.co/kaeoq4oEuq— Int'l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) February 28, 2022
According to the United Nations, any 'grave breaches of the Geneva Conventions - a set of humanitarian laws, will fall under war crime. As per the Geneva Convention, any of the following acts against persons or property protected under the provisions of the Geneva Convention amount to a war crime:
The International Court of Justice, or the World Court, is one of the six principal organs of the United Nations that settles disputes between states per international law and provides advisory on international legal issues. Meanwhile, US national security advisor, Jake Sullivan, while addressing a press conference on Monday, said that the US has credible reports of torture, rape and execution of civilians. According to him, the main sources of evidence are:
While speaking to the Associated Press, Philippe Sands, professor at University College, London, said that it is very difficult to prosecute the Russian President and his close allies for war crimes.
According to Sands, it is hard to prove that Putin and his inner circle committed war crimes even though more than 400 bodies were found in Bucha.
"There’s a real risk you end up with trials of mid-level people in three years and the main people responsible for this horror – Putin, Lavrov, the minister of defence, the intelligence folks, the military folks and the financiers who are supporting it – will get off the hook," he told AP.
Follow all the Russia-Ukraine War News and Headlines on Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates