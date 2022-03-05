Russia Ukraine War: Partial Ceasefire To Reportedly Stay In Place Till 7:30 Pm IST

As Russia's military offensive in Ukraine entered Day 10, the forces have now declared a 'partial ceasefire' in the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha to allow citizens to evacuate. As reported by The Associated Press, the Russian military will observe a ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine to allow the civilians to evacuate; however, no immediate confirmation has yet been received from Ukraine on the first breakthrough in allowing citizens to escape the war.

As a part of the humanitarian corridor, the Russian state media has reported that a five-hour period will be provided to the civilians in Mariupol starting from 8:00 PM Saturday till 1 AM, Sunday (AEDT) (2:30 PM IST till 7:30 PM IST, Saturday).

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry in a statement also said that it has agreed on opening evacuation routes for civilians to leave the strategic port of Mariupol in the southeast and the eastern town of Volnovakha "from 10 a.m. Moscow time."

Today, on March 5, from 10 a.m. Moscow time, the Russian side declared a regime of silence and opened humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave Mariupol & Volnovakha. Humanitarian corridors & exit routes have been coordinated with the Ukrainian side ➡️ https://t.co/ueEPCXCARi pic.twitter.com/xStBq1qYf5 — Russia in India 🇷🇺 (@RusEmbIndia) March 5, 2022

This came after the head of Ukraine's security council Oleksiy Danilov had called upon Russia to open humanitarian corridors for allowing children, women, and, old people to escape the fighting further calling such corridors "question No. 1". A statement issued by the Mariupol city council said that the civilians from the city will be allowed to proceed towards Zaporizhzhia after which they can use the specially arranged bus routes and their own cars to move out.

(Image: AP)